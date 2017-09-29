Disney Announces ‘Freaky Friday’ Musical for 2018

Disney Channel announced on Friday that a musical version of the movie comedy Freaky Friday will air on the network in 2018.

While the popular, 2003 big-screen version starred Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, and the original 1976 film starred Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, the TV update will feature Broadway actress Heidi Blickenstaff, reprising her stage role as Katherine, and Cozi Zuehlsdorff ( Liv and Maddie ) as Ellie. The new movie is based on the stage adaptation of Mary Rodgers’ novel, as well as the films.

“A classic story like Freaky Friday has a magical capacity to engage multiple generations–whether it’s in the form of a book, a theatrical film, a stage show–or all of the above!” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. “Working with our partners at Disney Live Theatrical, we’re thrilled to bring this classic story to life in a whole new form–a music-driven movie for television–that will be enjoyed by tens of millions of kids and families around the world.”

The comedy about a body-swapping mom and her teenage daughter follows their musical journey of “self-discovery and empathy neither one could have ever imagined,” according to a release.

Steve Carr (Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Daddy Daycare) will direct and executive produce the project. Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal, If/Then) penned the music and lyrics for the stage version, which will also be used in the TV remake.

Also joining the cast are Ricky He as Ellie’s friend, Adam, and Alex Désert as Katherine’s fiancé, Mike. Disney Channel star Jason Maybaum (Raven’s Home) will play Ellie’s little brother, Fletcher. Kahyun Kim (Austin & Ally) has been cast as Torrey, Katherine’s high-strung business associate.

Freaky Friday, Premieres 2018, Disney Channel