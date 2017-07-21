After ‘Raven’s Home,’ Here Are 6 Other Disney Channel Spinoffs We’d Like to See
After Boy Meets World and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, That’s So Raven is the next Disney Channel series to score its very own spin-off. Following in the footsteps of Girl Meets World (and Netflix’s Fuller House), Raven’s Home centers around the main characters of its parent series (Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Daniels, in this case) and introduces us to their kids.
However, as ’00s kids will remember, what made That’s So Raven stand apart from Disney Channel classics Even Stevens and Lizzie McGuire is that the crazy situations Raven got herself into were always a result of her misinterpreting her psychic visions of the future. No doubt her son Booker (Isaac Ryan Brown) will find himself treading similar waters when he learns that he’s inherited his mom’s supernatural ability.
The nostalgia is strong with this spinoff, and it’s leaving us yearning for the good old days of DCOMs and Disney Channel Games. With that being said, check out the gallery above for six other Disney Channel original series we’d love to see get the spinoff treatment.
Raven’s Home, Series Premiere, Friday, July 21, 10/9c, Disney Channel