© DISNEY

Phil of the Future

Long before Aly Michalka was working for zombies over on The CW, she was a high school student with a crush on a boy from the 22nd century on Disney Channel. Sadly, Phil (Ricky Ullman) and Keely’s love story was doomed from the start as Phil ultimately had to go back to the future…which he finally did in the series finale, immediately after the two lovebirds decided to officially become a couple.

During his stay in the present, Phil showed Keely all kinds of cool gadgets—one of them being The Giggle, which allowed Keely to see herself in the future. Keely noticed that she was wearing a wedding ring but declined the offer to see who the lucky man is. The Diffys may have returned to pick up caveman Curtis (J.P. Manoux) in the last minute of the series, but fans are still hoping Phil returned once again to pick things up with Keely where they left off. With time travel shows such as The CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and NBC’s Timeless gaining mainstream popularity, here’s hoping Disney Channel decides to turns back the clock and create a spinoff that gives Pheely shippers all the feels.