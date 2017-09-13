Jax Taylor goes huntin' on Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky

Viewers are used to seeing Jax Taylor covered in many things, like tattoos, expensive Hollywood duds, Stassi Schroeder’s insults. But in the Wednesday, September 13, episode of Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, the SUR bartender gets covered in something far worse: deer pee.

In the ultimate fish-out-of-water scenario, Brittany’s dad takes her man huntin’, however Jax’s past run-ins with the law pose one serious problem.

Meanwhile, Brittany grabs a cheesy and libationary Kentucky snack with her mom and Mamaw.

Check out an exclusive clip from Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky below:

Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Bravo