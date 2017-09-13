‘Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky’: Jax’s Past Comes Back to Haunt Him During a Huntin’ Trip (VIDEO)

Erin S. Medley
Comments
Jax Taylor
Exclusive
Bravo
Jax Taylor goes huntin' on Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky

Viewers are used to seeing Jax Taylor covered in many things, like tattoos, expensive Hollywood duds, Stassi Schroeder’s insults. But in the Wednesday, September 13, episode of Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, the SUR bartender gets covered in something far worse: deer pee.

In the ultimate fish-out-of-water scenario, Brittany’s dad takes her man huntin’, however Jax’s past run-ins with the law pose one serious problem.

Meanwhile, Brittany grabs a cheesy and libationary Kentucky snack with her mom and Mamaw.

Check out an exclusive clip from Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky below:

'Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky': 'I Got Mad Pressure to Propose to Brittany!'See Also

'Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky': 'I Got Mad Pressure to Propose to Brittany!'

The popular Bravo duo get Southern-fried in this new six-episode spinoff

Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Bravo

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo

Vanderpump Rules where to stream

Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky - Bravo

Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky where to stream

Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky

Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor