'Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky': 'I Got Mad Pressure to Propose to Brittany!'

On Vanderpump Rules, bartender Jax Taylor is notorious for slinging insults like he does cocktails. But how would he fare if he had to shovel actual mud? We’ll find out on the six-part Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, as the Angeleno accompanies girlfriend Brittany Cartwright to her family’s bucolic Southern homestead. “I’d been there before, so I had a little understanding of what I was getting into,” says Taylor. “But I’d never done any physical farm labor. It’s a lot of work!”

Naturally, the Cartwright clan can barely contain their glee at watching the city slicker struggle. “I was wrangling animals, hanging tobacco, driving a tractor,” he says. “I started screwing up pretty much right off the bat.” Also making Taylor sweat: He’ll deal with interrogations about his relationship status. “I got mad pressure to propose to Brittany,” he says. “It was uncomfortable!”

Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, Series Premiere, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 9/8c, Bravo