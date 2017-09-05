‘Liar’: Exclusive Previews of SundanceTV’s Addictive New Mystery Thriller

Lori Acken
Comments
liar ioan gruffuud joanne froggatt sundancetv
Exclusive
Joss Barratt/Two Brothers Pictures/ITV/SundanceTV
'Liar' — Joanne Froggatt as Laura Nielson, Ioan Gruffudd as Andrew Earlham

Liar

 More

SundanceTV’s obsession-worthy new psychological thriller Liar centers on the fallout of a seemingly perfect date—which may or may not have ended in rape.

Downton Abbey’s luminous Joanne Froggatt plays gregarious and newly unattached teacher Laura Nielson, who accepts a dinner invite from her student’s dad — a movie-star handsome, widowed surgeon named Andrew Earlham played by Forever‘s dashing Ioan Gruffudd.

Though both are clearly smitten at the outset, the morning after sees charming Andrew still smitten — and a shattered Laura convinced she was drugged and raped. Would Andrew truly have assaulted the woman who teaches his son and also happens to be his anesthetist Katy’s (Zoë Tapper) little sister? Would Laura really be so adamant that he did if it wasn’t so?

Over six episodes, screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams’ (The Missing) twisty psychological drama reveals both what really happened that evening and just how precarious the truth — any truth — can be, as connecting threads and devastating falsehoods within the pair’s inner circles are laid bare.

Liar Sundance TV Joanne Froggatt Ioan Gruffuud

Ioan Gruffudd as Andrew Earlham, Joanne Froggatt as Laura Nielson (SundanceTV)

Froggatt and Gruffudd relished the chance to dig deep into characters who are enormously likable one moment and highly suspicious the next. “[Director] James [Strong, Dr. Who] got us to do lots of different emotional versions of big, key scenes,” Froggatt tells us. “He was like, ‘Do a really angry version. Do a version where you’re really upset. Now, do a version where you’re feeling really protective.’ So, he had all these choices in the edits to be able to mold that story.”

“I’ve been in a couple of situations in my life where my blood has turned cold when something is revealed about somebody,” says Gruffudd with a wry smile. “We’ve all had that happen to us. But I’m surrounded by actors, and that’s what we do — we all walk out our front door and we present a side ourselves that we want to present to the world.”

Beautifully shot and populated with top-notch performances, Liar is a truly terrific thriller. So, who will you believe? Check out our exclusive previews and start guessing!

Liar: Andrew’s Illusion:

 

Liar: Laura’s Illusion:

Liar, Wednesdays, 10/9c beginning Sept. 27, SundanceTV

Liar - Sundance

Liar where to stream

Liar

Ioan Gruffudd

Joanne Froggatt

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Trevor Donovan and Candace Cameron Bure
1
Trevor Donovan on Great American Family Controversy: ‘People Should Be and Believe What They Want’
Kyle Dickard on Below Deck Adventure
2
‘Below Deck’ Star Kyle Dickard Arrested After Storming a Soccer Field
Max Thieriot in 'SEAL Team'
3
Will Max Thieriot Ever Return to ‘SEAL Team’? EP Answers That & More
Idris Elba in Netflix's 'Luther' film
4
Netflix Reveals First Look Images From Upcoming ‘Luther’ Film (PHOTOS)
Josh Groban - Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show
5
Josh Groban at Radio City, ‘Fantasy Football’ and College Football, a Hip Hop Nutcracker, ‘We’re Here’ Returns