Binge on Comedy Central's 'Broad City' Labor Day Marathon

Gear up for Season 4 of Comedy Central's Broad City with a marathon of every episode from the first three seasons. Broad City: Labor Day Replay features the whole series in airing in order on Monday, Sept. 4, beginning at 9am/8c. Fans can follow along on social media using #BroadCityReplay, and watch exclusive videos featuring creators and stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer discussing highlights of their favorite episodes.

Season 4 of Broad City premieres on Comedy Central Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 10:30pm/9:30c, following the Season 21 premiere of South Park.

THE WORLD'S MOST GORGEOUS MARATHON HAS ARRIVED. Every ep of Broad City ever. Labor Day. #BroadCityReplay pic.twitter.com/i4WxpfA5FN — Broad City (@broadcity) September 1, 2017

Broad City: Labor Day Replay Marathon Schedule

All times Eastern

Monday, Sept. 4

Season 1

9am: What a Wonderful World When Ilana finds out about a secret, pop-up Lil Wayne concert, she and Abbi hustle their way through New York City to scrape together enough money for tickets. No matter how creepy it gets, the girls keep their eyes on the prize.

9:30am: Stolen Phone After trying to find dudes on Facebook, Abbi and Ilana decide to meet some guys "in real life."

10:05am: Working Girls Ilana tries to make some extra cash in the temp game. Abbi promises her neighbor that she will wait for his package, but when she misses the delivery, she must go to the ends of the earth to recover it.

10:40am: The Lockout After Abbi bug bombs her apartment, and Ilana misplaces her keys, the girls are forced to face life on the streets - just in time for Abbi's first art gallery show.

11:10am: P*$$Y Weed The girls need to grow up! Abbi wants to buy her OWN weed, like a grown woman, while Ilana is finally tackling taxes by herself. Also, the girls are super, super-duper stoned.

11:45am: Fattest Asses When Abbi realizes she's too nice, she puts her bitch hat on while Ilana decides to achieve her full potential. They attend a high-end party and meet some adventurous DJs. Literally nothing can go wrong.

12:20pm: Hurricane Wanda Abbi and Ilana ride out an upcoming storm with their number twos and number threes (Jaimé, Lincoln and Jeremy) but are unfortunately also joined by Bevers and his sister. A game of "Who Done It?" plays out while the hurricane rages outside.

12:55pm: Destination Wedding The girls, along with Lincoln and some old catering co-workers, head to a wedding. While the trip becomes a comedy of errors, Ilana must confront Abbi's past friendships.

1:30pm: Apartment Hunters Abbi is riding high after selling her art, but when Bevers pushes her to the breaking point, she starts the search for a new apartment. Meanwhile, Ilana is trapped in her own personal hell as she deals with the cable company and a creepy ex.

2pm: The Last Supper The girls go to a fancy-ass restaurant for Abbi's birthday. Abbi must come to terms with being a "nasty bitch" while Ilana pushes through self-inflicted side effects of their hoity toity meal.

Season 2

2:30pm: In Heat Ilana hunts for the perfect last-minute gift for Lincoln while Abbi tries to track down an AC to keep cool in the bedroom.

3pm: Mochalatta Chills New opportunities arise as Abbi is finally able to train somebody at Soulstice and Ilana finds success as a corporate overlord.

3:35pm: Wisdom Teeth Abbi gets her wisdom teeth removed, and Ilana makes it her mission to nurse her back to health -- which naturally involves a cocktail of drugs and a lack of supervision.

4:10pm: Knockoffs Abbi and Jeremy's date ends with a surprise, while Ilana and her mom search the city for the perfect handbag.

4:45pm: Hashtag FOMO The girls search for the ultimate party, revealing a strange and surreal side to Abbi that confirms Ilana's greatest fear.

5:20pm: The Matrix Feeling sucked into a never-ending web of technology, Abbi and Ilana unplug for a day in the park that 's filled with rollerblading, canine nuptials and an emergency medical situation.

5:50pm: Citizen Ship When the gang sets sail to celebrate Jaime becoming a citizen, Bevers leads Abbi and Ilana astray with the promise of quick booze. Meanwhile, Lincoln and Jaime fend for themselves in a sea of corporate lawyers.

6:15pm: Kirk Steele Abbi discovers something from Trey's past that changes the balance of power at Soulstice, and Ilana educates the next generation.

6:50pm: Coat Check Abbi goes on a mission to return a lost coat, and Ilana explores a new romance that feels oddly familiar.

7:25pm: St. Marks The girls' celebration of Ilana's 23rd birthday is hijacked by a runaway teen who leads them on a wild chase through St. Mark's Place.

Season 3

8pm: Two Chainz Abbi and Ilana experience major wardrobe malfunctions on the way to a friend's gallery show and embark on a desperate search for a public bathroom.

8:30pm: Co-Op Abbi has to pretend to be Ilana in order to cover her shift at the food co-op, and Ilana goes to Long Island for a very important doctor's appointment.

9pm: Game Over Ilana gets a new opportunity at Deals, Deals, Deals, and Abbi tries to keep her competitive side in check at Soulstice Games Day.

9:30pm: Rat Pack After receiving a hefty exterminator bill, Jaime and Ilana decide to throw a party to recoup the costs. Meanwhile, Abbi embarks on a mission to meet new people.

10pm: Philadelphia Abbi and Ilana head to Philly to visit Abbi 's childhood home. When Abbi realizes that she made a huge mistake in high school, she and Ilana go on a mission of atonement.

10:30pm: B&B-NYC Abbi and Ilana list their apartments on B&B-NYC to make some extra cash.

11pm: Burning Bridges Ilana's parents come to the city for their 30th anniversary, but Abbi and Ilana find it hard to celebrate when they both experience relationship problems.

11:30pm: 2016 Ilana finds her new calling, and Abbi must brave the most dreaded place in the world: the DMV.

Midnight: Getting There Abbi and Ilana are going on a trip, but getting to the airport proves to be much harder than they expected.

12:30am: Jews on a Plane When Abbi gets her period while on an airplane, she and Ilana go to extreme lengths to find a tampon.