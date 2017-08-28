What's On: Genre-Bending TV in ‘Preacher,’ ‘Midnight, Texas’

Preacher (9/8c, AMC): Anyone with reservations about tastelessness has probably already steered clear of this twisted fantasy that brings outrageous new definition to the notion of irreverence. Things are even more extreme lately, with the arrival of the calculating Herr Starr (Pip Torrens), who this week helpfully outlines his plans for enlisting Jesse (Dominic Cooper) to bring “order and control to the world.” Meanwhile, down in Hell, the authorities are trying to smoke out the imposter, which adds to the urgency of Eugene’s (Ian Colletti) escape plans—if only he can trust a certain Fuhrer (Noah Taylor). It’s enough to make anyone run to confession.

Midnight, Texas (10/9c, NBC): Comparatively much more tame, this monster mash returns to the season’s central mystery when a local girl vanishes, leading Manfred (Francois Arnaud) and Creek (Sarah Ramos) to realize that a serial killer may be at work in Midnight, and Aubrey’s murder may be part of a pattern. Joining the hunt: vampire Lem (Peter Mensah), Olivia (Arielle Kebbel) and Bobo (Dylan Bruce).

Inside Monday TV: Streaming on Acorn TV: the first six seasons, each comprised of two two-hour episodes, of the British procedural/courtroom drama Trial & Retribution, created by Prime Suspect’s Lynda LaPlante. … An episode of TV One’s true-crime series For My Man inspired the network’s original TV-movie When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story (9/8c), starring Niatia “Lil’ Mama” Kirkland in the title role of an exotic dancer who becomes a deadly pawn for her pimp-predator (Lance Gross). … As TNT’s Will (9/8c) nears its finale, young Mr. Shakespeare (Laurie Davidson) must confront the notorious Topcliffe (Ewen Bremner) in order to write his latest play. Sounds like much ado about something.