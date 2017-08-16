2017 Television Industry Advocacy Awards to Honor Chrissy Metz, Regina King, Keegan-Michael Key

Television stars are often admired for their work on the small screen, but it is the work they do in the hours while off set that really make an impact. The annual Television Industry Advocacy Awards aims to honor that work.

On Wednesday, The Creative Coalition and TV Guide Magazine announced the 2017 honorees for the Television Industry Advocacy Awards, which include This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Keegan-Michael Key (Friends from College), Alyssa Milano (Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later), American Crime's Regina King, Seth Green (Family Guy), Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet and Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario. Other honorees will be announced at a later date.

The Television Industry Advocacy Awards, which benefit The Creative Coalition, will be held on September 16, 2017, in Hollywood, CA. The ceremony is hosted by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider with support from BBVA Compass.

The Television Industry Advocacy Awards "salute television industry leaders who use the power of their celebrity to advocate for positive, social welfare change," according to a statement.

“Doing well by doing good is what sets this honor apart from other awards. The Creative Coalition is proud to partner with TV Guide to bring attention to the most significant change-makers in the television industry who use their unique and far-reaching platforms to inspire positive change in a world that’s become quite turbulent," Robin Bronk, CEO of The Creative Coalition, said in a statement. We’re honored to spotlight those influencers in our industry who walk the walk of selflessness in serving the common good.”

“TV Guide Magazine is pleased to partner with The Creative Coalition to host The Television Industry Advocacy Awards. We are honored to pay tribute to talented television leaders who are paying it forward. Television is one of the greatest influencers of our time, and we salute those who use this great power to serve a higher standard," said TV Guide Magazine President Paul Turcotte.

To purchase tickets or a sponsorship for the Television Industry Advocacy Awards, visit thecreativecoalition.org.