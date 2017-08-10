'DuckTales' Cast: The New Series Combines the Best of the Comic Book and the TV Show

Duck Tales stars David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as the voices of Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack and Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley, and will follow the epic family of ducks on their high-flying adventures around the world.

Animated series DuckTales returns via a reboot on Saturday. Before the 1-hour premiere airs, the new voice cast—David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), and Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley)—sat down with us in the TV Insider Studios at San Diego Comic-Con.

Check out the video below to get their (adorably silly) take on what the show meant to them, what fans can expect and more.

DuckTales, Series Premiere, Saturday, August 12, DisneyXD