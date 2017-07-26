'Love Connection': Who's Coming Out on National TV? (VIDEO)

Love Connection—in both past and present incarnations—has paired up its share of male and female singles with members of the opposite sex to the delight of television viewers. But in this Thursday's episode, the reality dating series hosted by Andy Cohen goes where it has never gone before—to its first openly lesbian contestant. Love is love, right?

As you'll see in the exclusive clip below, contestant Liz Baxter is all kinds of adorable and, like many of us, is looking for that special someone to share the rest of her life with. Did she find it on the show? And is one of her dates actually coming out on national television? Check it out...

Here's an exclusive promo for this week's episode of Love Connection:

Love Connection, Thursdays, 9/8c, Fox