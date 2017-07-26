What's On: Wacky Moms in 'Odd Mom Out' and "I'm Sorry,' 'Broadchurch,' VH1's 'Signed'

Odd Mom Out (10/9c, Bravo) and I'm Sorry (10/9c, truTV): Mother definitely does not know best in these wacky comedies representing opposite coasts. It might be my own time spent as a Manhattanite that explains my preference for Odd Mom Out, spoofing the well-heeled self-absorption so common on Bravo's Real Housewives-type shows. This week's episode sports my favorite episode title of the night—"M.F.A. in B.S."—and centers around Jill's (Jill Kargman) anxiety regarding her art show. The L.A.-based I'm Sorry also features an actress (Andrea Savage) using her own first name to play an unflattering version of herself, this week trying to convince a fellow mom not to hire an attractive nanny. Downward Dog's Allison Tolman guests as a divorced friend who asks Andrea to throw a Goddess Party, causing her to scramble to figure out what that means.

Signed (9/8c VH1): The Voice's Mark Burnett is among the producers of a gritty new hip-hop/R&B music competition, set amid the streets and recording studios of Atlanta rather than a floodlit soundstage. Aspiring musicians are judged by rapper Rick Ross, singer-songwriter-producer The-Dream and Roc Nation A&R chief Lenny S as they audition and participate in workshops, with survivors making it to a finale performance showcase. Winners could be signed to one of several labels.

Broadchurch (10/9c, BBC America): The mystery deepens in the excellent final season, when another victim comes forward and a new suspect emerges. But Broadchurch is even more powerful when focusing on its characters' flaws, and the fallout is memorably bitter once Trish (Julie Hesmondhalgh) reveals who she slept with on the day she was later sexually assaulted.

Inside Wednesday TV: When Maxine (Amber Stevens West) introduces her sister (Aurora Perrineau) to the family on NBC's The Carmichael Show (9/8c), turns out she's already met Bobby (Lil Rey Howery). Hmmm. … Cast members from various Little Women locales interact in Lifetime's latest spinoff, Little Women L.A.: Couples Retreat (9/8c), in which couples at crossroads from L.A., Atlanta and New York decamp to an island resort for counseling and outdoor adventures that will test their relationships. … Lifetime keeps the reality flame burning with So Sharp (10/9c), about Todd Sharp, the exacting new coach of the University of Louisville's Ladybirds dance team. … Ugly Betty's Michael Urie guests on TV Land's Younger (10/9c), as Liza's (Sutton Foster) search for a new romance author brings her closer to Richard (Peter Hermann).