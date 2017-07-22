Michael Emerson Joins 'Arrow' Season 6

Michael Emerson attends the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony and Luncheon at Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 19, 2017 in New York City.

Michael Emerson is joining Arrow Season 6.

The Person of Interest and Lost vet has signed on to recur on The CW series as a mysterious character...and he's so secretive, the powers that be are keeping details about who he's portraying (including his name) under lock and key.

Additionally, David Nykl (Anatoly Knyazev) will return for a guest spot.

Arrow, Season Premiere, Thursday, October 12, 9/8c, The CW

