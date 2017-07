The creators of FXX's Archer revealed the theme for the ninth season of the animated spy comedy during San Diego Comic-Con on Friday: Danger Island.

Executive Producer Matt Thompson and Co-Executive Producer Casey Willis joined the voice cast of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates in the Indigo Ballroom for a panel discussion.

Archer Season 9 is expected to premiere on FXX in 2018.