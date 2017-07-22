Brickyard 400 Preview: NASCAR Returns to Indy Sunday on NBC

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to the legendary 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon for the Brickyard 400, as top drivers Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and others race for a win and the chance to kiss the bricks on the famed track.

2017 NASCAR TV Schedules on Fox Sports and NBC Sports NASCAR 2017 TV schedules for the Monster Energy Cup Series, the XFinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series on Fox Sports and NBC Sports.

Busch is two-time defending Brickyard 400 champion, but despite being third in the Monster Energy Cup standings, he hasn't won a race since last year at Indy.

The Brickyard 400 is in need of a jumpstart, with declining attendance and noncompetitive races taking away from the novelty of racing stock cars on one of the world's most famous tracks. NASCAR hopes that moving the race to September in 2018 and making it the final race of the regular season before the playoffs will boost its popularity.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400, July 23, 2:30/1:30c, NBC