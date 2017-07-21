'Outlander' at Comic-Con: Fans Surprised With Season 3 Premiere Screening

Claire and Jamie brought some gifts for Outlander fans during their San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday.

Stars Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) were present for the panel to preview the upcoming third season of the Starz hit series, but fans were surprised with the world premiere of the entire first episode of season 3.

Also on the panel were Ronald D. Moore (executive producer), Maril Davis (executive producer), Diana Gabaldon (author), Tobias Menzies (Black Jack Randall/Frank Randall), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall) and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield). Actress/dancer and World of Dance host Jenna Dewan Tatum (who describes Outlander as her "guilty pleasure") moderated the panel.

The new season of Outlander picks up right after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948. Now pregnant with Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) child, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire.

As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from one another, each haunted by the memory of their lost love. The budding possibility that Claire can return to Jamie in the past breathes new hope into Claire’s heart… as well as new doubt.

Separated by continents and centuries, Claire and Jamie must find their way back to each other. As always, adversity, mystery, and adventure await them on the path to reunion. And the question remains: When they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones, all those years ago?

Here's the video recap video also released during today's panel:

Outlander, season premiere September 10, 8/7c, Starz.