Comic-Con 2017: 'The Walking Dead' Live Blog

Danai Gurira as Michonne, Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes

Didn't make it to this year's San Diego Comic-Con — or brave the line for The Walking Dead's Thursday Hall H panel? Let TV Insider be your front-row seat as the AMC hit zombie drama's panelists and moderator Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead) take the stage.

Cast members Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Lauren Cohan (Maggie Ree), Danai Gurira (Michonne), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lennie James (Morgan), Seth Gilliam (Father Gabriel), Alanna Masterson (Tara), Khary Payton (King Ezekial) and Chandler Riggs (Carl Grimes) are expected to take the stage along with executive producer/showrunner Scott M. Gimple; executive producer, director and special effects make-up supervisor Greg Nicotero; and executive producers Robert Kirkman (who had some fun at a fan Q&A on Wednesday), Gale Anne Hurd and David Alpert.

The Walking Dead @ San Diego Comic-Con Live Blog

10:09: The Walking Dead panel kicks off at 12:15PM from Hall H.

11:30: Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick starts the Fear the Walking Dead panel with a moment of silence for fallen TWD stuntman John Bernecker.

Chris Hardwick opens the #FearTWD #SDCC2017 panel with a sweet moment of silence for John Bernecker pic.twitter.com/ch0k0LCTUM — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) July 21, 2017

