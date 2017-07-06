‘Twin Peaks’ to Take Over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Mädchen Amick on David Lynch & Why the 'Twin Peaks' Reboot Made her Cry
Showtime
There's no place like home.

If you’re like so many Twin Peaks viewers and confused-slash-captivated as hell by Showtime’s recent reboot, then the show’s panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con International this month is gonna be a don’t-mess shindig.

It was just announced that Peaks cast members—including Kyle MacLachlan, Tim Roth, Dana Ashbrook, Kimmy Robertson, Everett McGill, Matthew Lillard, James Marshall, Don Murray and Naomi Watts—will all be participating in a Q&A session moderated by Damon Lindelof (Lost) on Friday, July 21 at 2:45/1:45c  in Hall H. Sadly, Wally Brando is apparently unavailable.

San Diego Comic-Con 2017: A Full List of Television Panels
Related

San Diego Comic-Con 2017: A Full List of Television Panels

Of course, since this is Twin Peaks, we can’t promise that any real info will come out of the panel or that any of the gathered actors will be allowed to say anything spoilery. But several of them will be doing a a autograph singing right after the event at the Entertainment Earth Booth (#2343), so maybe they’ll be so  distracted by signing posters and whatnot that they’ll let some tidbits slip.

In addition,  SDCC badge holders will have the chance to see that weekend’s episode in advance during a first-look screening of Part 11 in Room 6A that night at 10/9c. Seats are first-come, first-served, so get there early and definitely wear your best BOB costumes!

Twin Peaks, Sundays, 9/8c, Showtime

Twin Peaks (1990) - ABC

Twin Peaks (1990) where to stream

Twin Peaks (2017) - Showtime

Twin Peaks (2017) where to stream

Twin Peaks (1990)

Twin Peaks (2017)

Damon Lindelof

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Blast Big Mistake & ‘Disappointing’ Prize
Arthur Chu on Jeopardy!
2
‘Jeopardy!’: Arthur Chu Blows Huge Daily Double Wager on ‘Unfair Clue’
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Rose Decker as Ella Blake — 'FBI' Season 6 Episode 6
3
Will ‘FBI’ Tragedy Lead to Life-Changing Development for Maggie?
Sean Murray — 'NCIS' Season 19 Episode 4
4
‘NCIS’: Sean Murray Talks Prequel ‘Origins’ & Filming Final Scene With Mark Harmon
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as Penelope and Colin in Netflix's 'Bridgerton' Season 3 mirror promo
5
‘Bridgerton’: Netflix Teases Polin’s Steamy Mirror Scene in New Season 3 Promo