More Camp! More Carnage! 'Sharknado 5' Tackles 'Global Swarming'

The perfect storm of camp, carnage and Carcharodons goes international as Syfy’s hit summer franchise unleashes its fifth installment, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. “We do stuff that movies of this scale wouldn’t normally do,” says director Anthony C. Ferrante, who has helmed every chapter. “This time, we shot in Bulgaria, England, Japan, Australia and Italy over the course of two-and-a-half months, and it was the most insane thing you can imagine.”

Big talk from a guy who already had hero Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) chainsaw himself out of a great white and turned Fin’s wife, April (Tara Reid), into a bionic badass. In Global Swarming, the Shepards’ son is literally swept into a Sharknado and sent all over the planet, leading to a frenzy of fun cameos, including long-coveted catch Olivia Newton-John. “I think we were talking about casting her as early as Part 3,” says Ferrante, adding that “it was awesome” to see the icon and her real-life daughter Chloe Lattanzi pop up as scientists racing to defend their Aussie homeland from the airborne beasts. Among the other celebs on board for the mayhem: Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, who stars as an archeologist; comic Margaret Cho as a doomed bride; and Dancing With the Stars vet Charo as the Queen of England. Why? “Because it’s Sharknado!” says Ferrante with a laugh, later confessing that his favorite bit came from some heavenly inspiration during a shoot in Italy. “We were like, ‘We need to have a pope scene! It has to happen…and it’s got to be Fabio playing him.’” When in Rome, right?

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, Sunday, August 6, 8/7c, Syfy