‘Bachelor in Paradise’s’ Corinne Olympios Speaks Out: ‘I Am a Victim’

Corinne Olympios is breaking her silence about the alleged ‘misconduct’ on the set of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise in a statement released to media outlets on Wednesday. The 25-year-old former Bachelor contestant had been identified by multiple media outlets earlier this week as the person involved in a sexual incident with DeMario Jackson, a Bachelorette Season 13 castoff.

Olympios’ statement reads:

I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.

On June 11, TMZ reported production on the fourth season of the Bachelor spinoff had been halted after a producer witnessed two of the contestants engaged in a sexual acts in a communal pool. The producer filed a complaint with Warner Bros. resulting in the launch of an internal investigation and all Bachelor in Paradise cast members being sent home.

Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison released a statement on Tuesday asking Bachelor Nation and the press to wait until all of the facts were made available. “Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there, I don’t find that to be possible anymore,” read Harrison’s statement.

ABC and Warner Bros. have not announced whether or not production on BIP will resume, but it is unlikely. The new season was scheduled to premiere on August 8.

