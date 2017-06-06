‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 4 Cast Announced: DeMario Jackson, Corrinne Olympios, Amanda Stanton Headed to the Beach

“Almost paradise/We’re knocking on heaven’s door/Almost paradise/How could we ask for more?”

Ah, the sweet lyrics of Mike Reno and Ann Wilson’s “Almost Paradise.” It must be Bachelor in Paradise season!

Season 4 of everyone’s favorite Bachelor/Bachelorette spinoff (R.I.P. Bachelor Pad) has cast its group of rose rejects, ABC announced Tuesday. And in keeping with tradition, both fan favorites and “controversial characters” are back looking for love on the sandy beaches of Mexico.

This summer’s cast includes:

Raven Gates of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick) Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick) Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor Season 20 (Ben) and Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 Alexis Waters of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick) Derek Peth of The Bachelorette Season 12 (JoJo) DeMario Jackson of The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel) Lacey Mark of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick) Kristina Schulman of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick)



See Also Chris Harrison Tells Us What We Already Know: 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Is a Badass The king of all things 'Bachelor' reflects on the new season, the franchise's first black Bachelorette, and why he's still at it after 15 years.

Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti of The Bachelorette Season 12 (JoJo)

Danielle Maltby of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick)

Taylor Nolan of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick)

Robby Hayes of The Bachelorette Season 12 (JoJo)

Ben Zorn of The Bachelorette Season 11 (Kaitlyn)

Jasmine Goode of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick)

Vinny Ventiera of The Bachelorette Season 12 (JoJo) and Bachelor in Paradise Season 3

Alex Woytkiw of The Bachelorette Season 12 (JoJo)

Additional bachelors and bachelorettes will be announced at a later date.

The inclusion of Corinne Olympios, who made a lasting impression on #BachelorNation during Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, is no surprise, and we have no doubt Dolphin Girl a.k.a. Shark Girl a.k.a. Alexia Waters will bring much needed comic relief to the waters of Paradise, but disgraced DeMario Jackson, kicked off of the current season of The Bachelorette for having a girlfriend, doesn’t seem like a contestant who will be there “for the right reasons.”

Whatever their intentions, the new crop of BIP prospects will have six weeks to find love or lust with their fellow cast offs, while Chris Harrison, Jorge the Bartender and America look on.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season Premiere, August 8, 8/9c, ABC