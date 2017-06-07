‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Star Rachel Bloom Doesn’t Give a FYC About Award Shows (VIDEO)

Emmy campaign season kicked off back in April, and ever since then you’ve probably noticed your favorite entertainment websites being taken over by FYC (“For Your Consideration”) ads for some of TV’s top-tier, most buzzworthy shows. Hey, it’s peak TV, and all those prestige cable dramas and auteur comedies and binge-worthy streaming series have to do a lot to get noticed for awards consideration.

But there’s one actress who just doesn’t give a FYC: Rachel Bloom. Rachel Bloom is an artist. She does not care about award shows.

In her latest music “vahdio,” the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star makes that abundantly clear. She’s aghast at the idea that her publicist would rather launch an Emmy campaign than get to work promoting the show’s third season! (Also that co-creator Aline Brosh didn’t write Notting Hill.) Which, of course, inspires a song.

Watch the clip for Bloom’s extremely earnest, devastatingly sincere statement about her view of Hollywood’s craven striving for meaningless trophies and the emptiness of acclaim.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns for Season 3 Friday nights this fall on The CW.