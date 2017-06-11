On Course for Drama: The U.S. Open Tops a Flurry of Big Sports Events

Dustin Johnson at the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2017

U.S. Open Golf
(June 15–18, 11am/10c, Fox Sports 1 and Fox)
After losing the 2015 U.S. Open by missing a 4-foot putt on the final hole, Dustin Johnson finally broke through with his first win in a major tournament at last year’s U.S. Open. A controversial penalty stroke assessed on the fifth green in the final round couldn’t derail him, and he won by three strokes. Johnson will defend his title against Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Stenson and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia at the 117th U.S. Open, held at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

LeBron James

NBA Finals
(Game 5, June 12, 9/8c, ABC)
The Golden State Warriors swept their way through the playoffs, and they appeared headed for a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. But the Cavs finally answered in Game 4, handing the Warriors their first loss of the postseason and sending the series to Game 5 in the Bay Area.

Soccer: France vs. England
(June 13, 3/2c, ESPN2)
This friendly international match pits the Three Lions against Les Bleus at Stade de France outside of Paris.

NHL Stanley Cup Finals
(Game 7, if necessary, June 14, 8/7c, NBC)
The Pittsburgh Penguins needed a double-overtime Game 7 nail-biter to reach the Stanley Cup Finals. Will there be another Game 7 stunner against the Nashville Predators?

Major League Baseball
Top MLB games include the New York Yankees at the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (June 14, 10/9c, ESPN) and the Washington Nationals at the New York Mets (June 16, 7/6c, ESPN).

America’s Cup Sailing
(June 17–18 and 24–25, 1/noon c, NBC)
Oracle Team USA hopes to sail away with their third straight title as they race against the challenger in Bermuda.

IndyCar Kohler Grand Prix
(June 25, 1/noon c, NBCSN)
The Verizon IndyCar Series heads to the 14-turn road course at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350
(June 25, 3/2c, Fox Sports 1)
This event at Sonoma Raceway in California’s wine country is one of only two road-circuit races on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

FIFA Confederations Cup Soccer
(Russia vs. New Zealand, June 17, 11am/10c, Fox Sports 1)
Eight of the world’s elite national soccer teams compete in this tournament held in Russia from June 17 to July 2.

College World Series Baseball
(Game 1, June 26, 7/6c, ESPN)
The College World Series best-of-three-game finals take place at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

