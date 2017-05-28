Preds vs. Pens: NHL Stanley Cup Finals TV Schedule on NBC Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins are heading back to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Nashville Predators are heading to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins host Game 1 of the 2017 best-of-seven-game series on Monday, May 29, at 8/7c on NBC at PPG Paints Arena.

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins punched their ticket to the Final with a tense 3-2 2OT Game 7 win over the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference Championship Series. The Western Conference champion Predators advanced to the Final after beating the Anaheim Ducks in six games.

Game 1 airs on NBC, which will also air Game 4 and Games 5-7 if necessary. Games 2-3 will air on NBCSN. Mike “Doc” Emrick calls the games with analyst Eddie Olczyk and inside-the-glass analyst Pierre McGuire.

Pregame coverage airs on NHL Live at 6/5c on NBCSN.

2017 NHL STANLEY CUP FINALS ON NBC SPORTS

Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Game 1: Monday, May 29: Nashville at Pittsburgh, NBC, 8/7c

Game 2: Wednesday, May 31: Nashville at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 8/7c

Game 3: Saturday, June 3: Pittsburgh at Nashville, NBCSN, 8/7c

Game 4: Monday, June 5: Pittsburgh at Nashville, NBC, 8/7c

Game 5*: Thursday, June 8: Nashville at Pittsburgh, NBC, 8/7c

Game 6*: Sunday, June 11: Pittsburgh at Nashville, NBC, 8/7c

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 14: Nashville at Pittsburgh, NBC, 8/7c

*if necessary