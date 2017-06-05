First Look: The Hunt for Ted Kaczynski Is on in New Trailer for ‘Manhunt: Unabomber’ (VIDEO)

The explosive trailer for Discovery Channel’s Manhunt: Unabomber promises the first installment of the network’s anthology series will be action-packed.

Manhunt: Unabomber tells the story of the FBI’s hunt for Unabomber Ted Kaczynski (Paul Bettany), the deadliest serial bomber in U.S. history. Sam Worthington stars as FBI agent and criminal profiler Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald, who led the charge in identifying and capturing Kaczynski by using pioneering and tactics frowned upon by the FBI to take the Unabomber down.

The all-star cast also includes Chris Noth as Bay Area FBI leader Don Ackerman; Jane Lynch as former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno; and Mark Duplass as Ted’s younger brother, David Kaczynski.

Check out the first trailer for the series below:

Manhunt: Unabomber, Series Premier, Tuesday, August 1, 9/8c, Discovery Channel