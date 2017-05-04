4 ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Eyed at HBO

Take heart, Game of Thrones fans. Though we already know HBO’s pop culture phenomenon’s eighth season will be its last, Variety reports that the network has tapped four different writers to develop scripts for a potential GoT spinoff.

The four scribes are Max Borenstein (Godzilla, TV’s Minority Report), Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class), Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale) and Carly Wray (The Leftovers, The Bastard Executioner). George R.R. Martin — who penned the Game of Thrones novels and created the iconic series that will move beyond his work in its upcoming seventh season — will be working separately with Goldman and Wray. Also in the mix: Game of Thrones executive producers and showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff, who will take part, but not as writers.

There is no timeline for the new project or projects. “We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in,” a spokesperson told Variety.

Game of Thrones’ 7-episode Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.