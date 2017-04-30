2017 TV Renewals, Cancellations: Which TV Shows Are Returning Next Season?
The TV landscape changes constantly, but it’s reassuring that May still provides cliffs from which to hang.
Lots of surprises await, but we do know that former cast member Shemar Moore reprises his role as Derek Morgan in the Criminal Minds Season 12 finale, Leah Remini guest-stars in Kevin Can Wait’s “Sting of Queens” finale, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joins the Five-Timers Club as he hosts the SNL season finale and Demi Moore’s character is introduced on the Season 3 finale of Empire.
While many of your favorite series have already been renewed for another season, the fate of many others won’t be determined until the broadcast networks announce their new fall shows at their upfront presentations in May.
Here’s when your favorite network series are having their season sign-offs, along with their renewal status — or their predicted fate.
ABC
America’s Funniest Home Videos, Season Ended, RENEWED
American Crime, CANCELED
American Housewife, Season Ended, RENEWED
black-ish, Season Ended, RENEWED
The Catch, CANCELED
Conviction, CANCELED
Dancing With the Stars, Season Ended, RENEWED
Designated Survivor, Season Ended, RENEWED
Dr. Ken, CANCELED
Fresh Off the Boat, Season Ended, RENEWED
The Goldbergs, Season Ended, RENEWED
Grey’s Anatomy, Season Ended, RENEWED
How to Get Away With Murder, Season Ended, RENEWED
Imaginary Mary, CANCELED
Last Man Standing, CANCELED
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season Ended, RENEWED
The Middle, Season Ended, RENEWED
Modern Family, Season Ended, RENEWED
Notorious, CANCELED
Once Upon a Time, Season Ended, RENEWED
Quantico, Season Ended, RENEWED
Scandal, Season Ended, RENEWED
The Bachelor, Season Ended, RENEWED
The Real O’Neals, CANCELED
Secrets and Lies, CANCELED
Shark Tank, Season Ended, RENEWED
Speechless, Season Ended, RENEWED
Time After Time, CANCELED
The Toy Box, Season Ended, Toss-up
CBS
The Amazing Race, June 1, 10/9c, RENEWED
The Big Bang Theory, Season Ended, RENEWED
Blue Bloods, Season Ended, RENEWED
Bull, Season Ended, RENEWED
Code Black, Season Ended, RENEWED
Criminal Minds, Season Ended, RENEWED
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, CANCELED
Doubt, CANCELED
Elementary, Season Ended, RENEWED
The Great Indoors, CANCELED
Hawaii Five-0, Season Ended, RENEWED
Kevin Can Wait, Season Ended, RENEWED
Life in Pieces, Season Ended, RENEWED
MacGyver, Season Ended, RENEWED
Madam Secretary, Season Ended, RENEWED
Man With a Plan, Season Ended, RENEWED
Mom, Season Ended, RENEWED
NCIS, Season Ended, RENEWED
NCIS: Los Angeles, Season Ended, RENEWED
NCIS: New Orleans, Season Ended, RENEWED
The Odd Couple, CANCELED
Pure Genius, CANCELED
Ransom, CANCELED
Scorpion, Season Ended, RENEWED
Superior Donuts, Season Ended, RENEWED
Survivor, Season Ended, RENEWED
Training Day, CANCELED
2 Broke Girls, CANCELED
Undercover Boss, Season Ended, RENEWED
The CW
Arrow, Season Ended, RENEWED
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Season Ended, RENEWED
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season Ended, RENEWED
The Flash, Season Ended, RENEWED
Frequency, CANCELED
iZombie, June 27, 9/8c, RENEWED
Jane the Virgin, Season Ended, RENEWED
No Tomorrow, CANCELED
The 100, Season Ended, RENEWED
The Originals, June 23, 8/7c, RENEWED
Reign, Series Finale June 16, 9/8c
Riverdale, Season Ended, RENEWED
Supergirl, Season Ended, RENEWED
Supernatural, Season Ended, RENEWED
The Vampire Diaries, Series Finale Aired
Fox
APB, CANCELED
Bob’s Burgers, Season Ended, RENEWED
Bones, Series Finale Aired
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season Ended, RENEWED
Empire, Season Ended, RENEWED
The Exorcist, Season Ended, RENEWED
Family Guy, Season Ended, RENEWED
Gotham, June 5, 8/7c, RENEWED
The Last Man on Earth, Season Ended, RENEWED
Lethal Weapon, Season Ended, RENEWED
Lucifer, Season Ended, RENEWED
Making History, CANCELED
MasterChef Junior, Season Ended, RENEWED
The Mick, Season Ended, RENEWED
New Girl, Season Ended, RENEWED (Final Season)
Pitch, CANCELED
Prison Break, Series Finale May 30, 9/8c, CANCELED
Rosewood, CANCELED
Scream Queens, CANCELED
Shots Fired, CANCELED
The Simpsons, Season Ended, RENEWED
Sleepy Hollow, CANCELED
Son of Zorn, CANCELED
Star, Season Ended, RENEWED
24: Legacy, CANCELED
NBC
The Blacklist, Season Ended, RENEWED
The Blacklist: Redemption, CANCELED
Blindspot, Season Ended, RENEWED
Chicago Fire, Season Ended, RENEWED
Chicago Justice, CANCELED
Chicago Med, Season Ended, RENEWED
Chicago P.D., Season Ended, RENEWED
Emerald City, CANCELED
First Dates, Season Ended, To Be Determined
The Good Place, Season Ended, RENEWED
Great News, Season Ended, RENEWED
Grimm, Series Finale Aired
Law & Order: SVU, Season Ended, RENEWED
Little Big Shots, Season Ended, To Be Determined
Powerless, CANCELED
Saturday Night Live, Season Ended, RENEWED
Shades of Blue, Season Ended, RENEWED
Superstore, Season Ended, RENEWED
Taken, Season Ended, RENEWED
This Is Us, Season Ended, RENEWED
Timeless, Season Ended, RENEWED
Trial & Error, Season Ended, RENEWED
The Voice, Season Ended, RENEWED