The TV landscape changes constantly, but it’s reassuring that May still provides cliffs from which to hang.

Lots of surprises await, but we do know that former cast member Shemar Moore reprises his role as Derek Morgan in the Criminal Minds Season 12 finale, Leah Remini guest-stars in Kevin Can Wait’s “Sting of Queens” finale, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joins the Five-Timers Club as he hosts the SNL season finale and Demi Moore’s character is introduced on the Season 3 finale of Empire.

While many of your favorite series have already been renewed for another season, the fate of many others won’t be determined until the broadcast networks announce their new fall shows at their upfront presentations in May.

Here’s when your favorite network series are having their season sign-offs, along with their renewal status — or their predicted fate.

ABC

America’s Funniest Home Videos, Season Ended, RENEWED

American Crime, CANCELED

American Housewife, Season Ended, RENEWED

black-ish, Season Ended, RENEWED

The Catch, CANCELED

Conviction, CANCELED

Dancing With the Stars, Season Ended, RENEWED

Designated Survivor, Season Ended, RENEWED

Dr. Ken, CANCELED

Fresh Off the Boat, Season Ended, RENEWED

The Goldbergs, Season Ended, RENEWED

Grey’s Anatomy, Season Ended, RENEWED

How to Get Away With Murder, Season Ended, RENEWED

Imaginary Mary, CANCELED

Last Man Standing, CANCELED

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season Ended, RENEWED

The Middle, Season Ended, RENEWED

Modern Family, Season Ended, RENEWED

Notorious, CANCELED

Once Upon a Time, Season Ended, RENEWED

Quantico, Season Ended, RENEWED

Scandal, Season Ended, RENEWED

The Bachelor, Season Ended, RENEWED

The Real O’Neals, CANCELED

Secrets and Lies, CANCELED

Shark Tank, Season Ended, RENEWED

Speechless, Season Ended, RENEWED

Time After Time, CANCELED

The Toy Box, Season Ended, Toss-up

CBS

The Amazing Race, June 1, 10/9c, RENEWED

The Big Bang Theory, Season Ended, RENEWED

Blue Bloods, Season Ended, RENEWED

Bull, Season Ended, RENEWED

Code Black, Season Ended, RENEWED

Criminal Minds, Season Ended, RENEWED

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, CANCELED

Doubt, CANCELED

Elementary, Season Ended, RENEWED

The Great Indoors, CANCELED

Hawaii Five-0, Season Ended, RENEWED

Kevin Can Wait, Season Ended, RENEWED

Life in Pieces, Season Ended, RENEWED

MacGyver, Season Ended, RENEWED

Madam Secretary, Season Ended, RENEWED

Man With a Plan, Season Ended, RENEWED

Mom, Season Ended, RENEWED

NCIS, Season Ended, RENEWED

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season Ended, RENEWED

NCIS: New Orleans, Season Ended, RENEWED

The Odd Couple, CANCELED

Pure Genius, CANCELED

Ransom, CANCELED

Scorpion, Season Ended, RENEWED

Superior Donuts, Season Ended, RENEWED

Survivor, Season Ended, RENEWED

Training Day, CANCELED

2 Broke Girls, CANCELED

Undercover Boss, Season Ended, RENEWED

The CW

Arrow, Season Ended, RENEWED

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Season Ended, RENEWED

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season Ended, RENEWED

The Flash, Season Ended, RENEWED

Frequency, CANCELED

iZombie, June 27, 9/8c, RENEWED

Jane the Virgin, Season Ended, RENEWED

No Tomorrow, CANCELED

The 100, Season Ended, RENEWED

The Originals, June 23, 8/7c, RENEWED

Reign, Series Finale June 16, 9/8c

Riverdale, Season Ended, RENEWED

Supergirl, Season Ended, RENEWED

Supernatural, Season Ended, RENEWED

The Vampire Diaries, Series Finale Aired

Fox

APB, CANCELED

Bob’s Burgers, Season Ended, RENEWED

Bones, Series Finale Aired

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season Ended, RENEWED

Empire, Season Ended, RENEWED

The Exorcist, Season Ended, RENEWED

Family Guy, Season Ended, RENEWED

Gotham, June 5, 8/7c, RENEWED

The Last Man on Earth, Season Ended, RENEWED

Lethal Weapon, Season Ended, RENEWED

Lucifer, Season Ended, RENEWED

Making History, CANCELED

MasterChef Junior, Season Ended, RENEWED

The Mick, Season Ended, RENEWED

New Girl, Season Ended, RENEWED (Final Season)

Pitch, CANCELED

Prison Break, Series Finale May 30, 9/8c, CANCELED

Rosewood, CANCELED

Scream Queens, CANCELED

Shots Fired, CANCELED

The Simpsons, Season Ended, RENEWED

Sleepy Hollow, CANCELED

Son of Zorn, CANCELED

Star, Season Ended, RENEWED

24: Legacy, CANCELED

NBC

The Blacklist, Season Ended, RENEWED

The Blacklist: Redemption, CANCELED

Blindspot, Season Ended, RENEWED

Chicago Fire, Season Ended, RENEWED

Chicago Justice, CANCELED

Chicago Med, Season Ended, RENEWED

Chicago P.D., Season Ended, RENEWED

Emerald City, CANCELED

First Dates, Season Ended, To Be Determined

The Good Place, Season Ended, RENEWED

Great News, Season Ended, RENEWED

Grimm, Series Finale Aired

Law & Order: SVU, Season Ended, RENEWED

Little Big Shots, Season Ended, To Be Determined

Powerless, CANCELED

Saturday Night Live, Season Ended, RENEWED

Shades of Blue, Season Ended, RENEWED

Superstore, Season Ended, RENEWED

Taken, Season Ended, RENEWED

This Is Us, Season Ended, RENEWED

Timeless, Season Ended, RENEWED

Trial & Error, Season Ended, RENEWED

The Voice, Season Ended, RENEWED