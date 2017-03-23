CBS Renews 18 Series: ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Bull,’ ‘Kevin Can Wait’ and More

(L-R): Freddy Rodriguez and Michael Weatherly in Bull.

On Thursday, CBS announced early renewals for a whopping 18 returning series for the 2017-18 season. The network says that additional returning series pick-ups will be announced at a later date.

The renewals include The Big Bang Theory and NCIS, whose returns were previously announced separately, and encompass both scripted dramas and comedies, as well as reality and news programs. They also include five of the network’s freshman shows—Bull, the No. 1 new series (which just added Eliza Dushku as a cast member); Kevin Can Wait, the No. 1 new comedy; MacGyver; Man With a Plan; and Superior Donuts.

CBS Renewals For 2017-18

  • The Big Bang Theory
  • Blue Bloods
  • Bull
  • Hawaii Five-0
  • Kevin Can Wait
  • Life in Pieces
  • MacGyver
  • Madam Secretary
  • Man With a Plan
  • Mom
  • NCIS
  • NCIS: Los Angeles
  • NCIS: New Orleans
  • Scorpion
  • Superior Donuts
  • Survivor
  • 48 Hours
  • 60 Minutes
