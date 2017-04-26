What Is Happening With Jane and Weller on ‘Blindspot’? (VIDEO)

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Blindspot - Jaimie Alexander, Kurt Weller
Exclusive
Barbara Nitke/NBC
Pictured: (L-R) Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe, Sullivan Stapleton as Kurt Weller

Blindspot

 More

A smile-filled stroll down a New York street. Personal confessions about now-gone exes. Longer-than-usual glances. Come on, you don’t need a tattoo-embedded clue to see that something is up with these two on Blindspot.

Ask Matt: Is the 'Race' Still Amazing? Rebooting 'Will & Grace,' 'Blindspot,' 'Designated Survivor' and 'Criminal Minds'
Related

Ask Matt: Is the 'Race' Still Amazing? Rebooting 'Will & Grace,' 'Blindspot,' 'Designated Survivor' and 'Criminal Minds'

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday night’s Blindspot, Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) share the rarest of moments for our fleet of FBI agents: casual down time. Of course, it’s very possible that the partners—at odds for so much of Season 2 over her brother Roman (Luke Mitchell) and potential ties to the terrorist group Sandstorm—are actually on duty (this week’s mission has them going undercover for a high-stakes scavenger hunt) but from the energy we’re picking up, it definitely feels like #Jeller fans may be getting their wish in the coming weeks.

I mean, do you see how she looks at him?!

Blindspot, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Blindspot - NBC

Blindspot where to stream

Blindspot

Jaimie Alexander

Sullivan Stapleton

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jamie Foxx and Martin Lawrence
1
Martin Lawrence Gives Health Update on Jamie Foxx
Kelli Giddish on Law & Order: SVU
2
Kelli Giddish’s Pregnant Rollins Reunites With Benson on ‘SVU’ Set
Michael Cudlitz in 'Superman & Lois'
3
‘Superman & Lois’ First Look: Meet Michael Cudlitz’s Lex Luthor
Tahirah Sharif (L), Gemma Whelan (R) in 'The Tower 2: Death Message' on BritBox
4
Police Try to Crack a Missing Child Cold Case in ‘The Tower’ Season 2 First Look
JOSH RANDALL, JAINA LEE ORTIZ, BORIS KODJOE in Station 19
5
ABC’s ‘Station 19’ Renewed For Season 7, Gets New Showrunners