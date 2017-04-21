Famous Faces and Their Offspring Go Head-to-Head on ‘Big Star Little Star’ (VIDEO)

Todd Chrisley and son Grayson get to the point with host Cat Deeley

What’s Todd Chrisley’s favorite body part? Why is Gilles Marini’s pup an unwelcome bedfellow? Come May 31, you’ll be privy to this insider info, courtesy of the stars and their biggest fans—their own offspring—when USA Network debuts its sweet and silly summer game show Big Star Little Star.

Hosted by So You Think You Can Dance‘s Cat Deeley, Big Star Little Star features famous folks from the entertainment and pro sports worlds and their grade-school-age kids testing just how well they know each other. In addition to the family bonding time, there’s a nice life lesson involved, too: The winning team in each episode scores $25,000 for the charity of their choice.

In this exclusive clip, Deeley talks about the shows family friendly, summer-perfect charm.

“I think more than anything they love embarrassing their mums and dads,” Deeley says, between clips of Marissa Jaret Winokur’s son Zev offering TMI about the power of asparagus on his mom, and Penn Jillette’s son Zolton proclaiming that he knows his magician dad better than Jillette knows himself.

“They’re all amazing in their fields, so to take them out of their comfort zones and put them next to the things that matter most in the world to them and just watch them be really honest with each other is brilliant,” the Brit beauty beams.

Check out the full Big Star Little Star roster below:

Wednesday, May 31

Todd Chrisley and son Grayson

Marissa Jaret Winokur and son Zev

Chad Johnson and daughter Cha’iel

Wednesday, June 7

David Ross and son Cole

Teri Polo and daughter Bayley

Howie Dorough and son James

Wednesday, June 14

Kenny Smith and son Malloy

Nicole Sullivan and son Beckett

Gilles Marini and daughter Juliana

Wednesday, June 21

Joey Fatone and daughter Kloey

Phaedra Parks and son Ayden

Greg Jennings and daughter Alea

Wednesday, June 28

Kerri Walsh Jennings and son Joey

Mario Lopez and daughter Gia

Christina Milian and daughter Violet

Wednesday, July 5

Harold Perrineau and daughter Wynter

Brooke Burke and daughter Rain

Penn Jillette and son Zolten

Big Star Little Star, USA Network, Wednesdays, 10/9c beginning May 31