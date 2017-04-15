Lifetime’s ‘Flint’ to Begin Production; Queen Latifah, Jill Scott, Betsy Brandt Star

Queen Latifah at the American Black Film Festival Honors earlier this year. Latifah will co-executive produce and star in a Lifetime film about the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.

Queen Latifah, Jill Scott and executive producers Craig Zadan, Neil Meron and Shakim Compere—who all teamed to make Lifetime’s 2012 remake of Steel Magnolias the third most-watched original telecast in the network’s history—are reuniting on another Lifetime project, the original movie Flint.

Flint is inspired by Time‘s Feb. 1, 2016, cover story, “The Toxic Tap,” written by Josh Sanburn. It will tackle the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, exploring the true story of three women from the community who sought justice following the wrongdoing committed against the residents, particularly the children, who were unknowingly drinking and using lead-filled water.

Lifetime says that Grammy winner and actress Scott, along with Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces) and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete, Hell or High Water), will portray real-life activists, while Latifah will play a fourth Flint resident, who fight to expose the poisoning of their community.

Latifah also joins Zadan, Meron, Compere, Katie Couric and Mark Nicholson as an executive producer on the film, which begins production the week of April 16. Oscar nominee Bruce Beresford (Tender Mercies, Driving Miss Daisy) is directing from a script by Barbara Stepansky.

No air date for Flint has been announced yet.