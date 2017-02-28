On Set With Michael Weatherly’s ‘Bull’: Inside the Courthouse, Corridors and the ‘Pod Room’

David M. Russell/CBS

Nothing stays put for long on the Queens, New York, set of CBS’s Bull. Nearly every piece—

including the conference table and the wall behind the judge’s bench—is built to be moved effortlessly. (The trick? Wheels.) But there is method to such madness. When trial consultant Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly, center, with Jaime Lee Kirchner and Chris Jackson) and his team at the Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC) travel to help a client in another city, the show’s production designer, Sarah Frank, and her crew don’t have to create a whole new backdrop for the characters. They just rearrange the scenery, and voilà: A breezy Southern courtroom becomes a cramped New England city hall. It’s sneaky, but so is Bull. Frank lets us in on even more tricks of her trade.