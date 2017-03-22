USA Network Airing Live ‘WrestleMania 33’ Kickoff Show

USA Network is getting in on the WWE action on the wrestling organization’s biggest night of the year by featuring a live, one-hour broadcast of the second hour of the official WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show. This will give viewers early glimpses of the pageantry to behold at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. USA’s show is expected to include predictions and commentary as Renee Young joins a Hall of Fame panel of Booker T., Jerry “The King” Lawler and Shawn Michaels.

Once WrestleMania 33 begins, the card will feature the superstars of Raw and SmackDown Live on the grandest stage in pro wrestling. Singer Tinashe kicks off the event, performing “America the Beautiful.”

The evening’s action will be headlined by Bill Goldberg defending the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman, with other matches including:

Bray Wyatt puts the WWE Championship on the line against Randy Orton

The Undertaker battles Roman Reigns

Chris Jericho takes on his former best friend Kevin Owens for the United States championship

John Cena teams with Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon faces AJ Styles

Women’s champions Bayley and Alexa Bliss face tough defenses in multi-women bouts

A 2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner will be crowned

Matches for the Tag Team and Cruiserweight titles round out the show; look for another match or two to be added before show day

USA Network’s coverage of WrestleMania 33 gets started with its live kickoff show Sunday, April 2, 6/5c.

WrestleMania 33 is available via WWE Network and Pay-Per-View Sunday, April 2, starting at 5/4c.

There will be two final stops on the road to WrestleMania, including WWE Raw with Lesnar and Goldberg in the house Monday, March 27, 8/7c on USA Network. From there, WWE SmackDown Live promotes “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” one last time Tuesday, March 28, 8/7c on USA Network.

The night after WrestleMania 33, Monday, April 3, after Raw concludes, USA Network will continue the WWE party with a one-hour 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Special. This year’s inductees include Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Teddy Long, Beth Phoenix, Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and Rick Rude. Eric LeGrand, a motivational speaker and former Rutgers University football standout, will receive The Warrior Award as part of this year’s class of honorees.