WWE ‘Raw’: Brock Lesnar Versus Bill Goldberg Made Official for ‘WrestleMania 33’

The much-talked about next chapter of Bill Goldberg versus Brock Lesnar is set for WrestleMania 33 on April 2 in Orlando. Goldberg formally accepted the “Beast Incarnate” challenge on Monday’s Raw. The last time the two met one-on-one, Lesnar lost to the returning Goldberg at Survivor Series in spectacular and shocking fashion. It was the first time the 50-year-old victor laced up the wrestling boots in more than 12 years.

The new deal with WWE was supposed to be a one-off in most people’s minds. Goldberg returned after becoming a playable character in the WWE 2K17 video game. The upset over Lesnar changed that perception real quick. Nostalgic viewers have enjoyed seeing the Spear and Jackhammer one more time.

Adding even more intrigue to this upcoming showdown is the fact Kevin Owens will defend his Universal championship against Goldberg at the Fastlane pay-per-view event on March 5. If the title changes hands, the stakes get higher at the WWE’s biggest show of the year, with Goldberg defending against Lesnar.

These imposing figures now find themselves with a unique opportunity to prove to fans they can have a good match at a WrestleMania. In 2004, fans inside Madison Square Garden and watching at home largely panned their encounter at WrestleMania 20.

At the time they were both on their way out of the company. Lesnar ended up trying his hand at making it in the NFL and ultimately went on to become a box-office draw for the UFC. Goldberg worked on a variety of television and movie projects, and made a few wrestling-related appearances outside of WWE.

So in a way it’s come full circle for Goldberg and Lesnar. It also makes you wonder if they want to fully recreate the WrestleMania 20 scene with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as the special referee. Either way, we already have a big-money match-up to look forward to at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

The seeds for a battle of the best friends looks to be in the works as well for WrestleMania. On Raw it was Chris Jericho, the United States champion, who suggested a match with Kevin Owens would make history at the grand spectacle. Goldberg ended up crashing their party, which included Jericho putting five-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady on THE List.

The interruption resulted in Jericho accepting Goldberg’s challenge against Owens at Fastlane for the Universal championship. Over the course of their run, we’ve seen some dissension. There was an underlying competitiveness, but they always had each other’s back. Later on the same Raw, it was Owens who helped Jericho retain the U.S. title against Sami Zayn. Jericho wants to prove his bond with Owens is strong, declaring a “Festival of Friendship” for next week on Raw from Las Vegas. To me, it sounds like a My Little Pony convention.

Viewers are still waiting for the other shoe to drop. I mean, the divorce rate among tag teams in WWE is probably at around 95 percent. Someone call TMZ, because given the latest developments, it appears that a breakup is on the horizon. Hold on to your scarves and look for their road to WrestleMania to be a heated one.

WWE Raw, Mondays, 8/7c, USA Network

WWE Fastlane, March 5, Pay-Per-View and WWE Network

WrestleMania 33, April 2, Pay-Per-View and WWE Network