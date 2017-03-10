A Look Back at Classic Instagram Snaps from the Cast of ‘The Vampire Dairies’

Damian Holbrook
1 Comment
THE VAMPIRE DIARIES
Justin Stephens/The CW

The Vampire Diaries

 More

They had joy, they had fun, they had eight seasons in the sun…which is ironic, given that most vampires wouldn’t last a hot minute there. But like all great things, The Vampire Diaries must fade out and so, in honor of the CW show that gave us every reason to believe in eternal love (and dopplegangers, curses, werewolves and witches), we have dug up some of our favorite pics of the original originals: the TVD crew we first met when Mystic Falls made its way into our hearts like damn stake.

Nina Dobrev looks like a baby!

#TVDTBT ❤️ I owe it all to these two…. @julieplec @kevwilliamson . This photo is from the pilot, 6 years ago.

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

So does Matt Davis!

#polaroidseries @julieplec @ernestoriley

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

8 Epic Moments from 'The Vampire Diaries' Through the Years
Related

8 Epic Moments from 'The Vampire Diaries' Through the Years

Who ever imagined Ian Somerhalder would kill it as a director?

This is so cool-I’m really having the time of my life. Day 1 is in the can! Thank you all

A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on

Although he was so good at killing it in other ways.

Me and this chair in the cold still of a Georgia night…Breaking necks in the woods 4 AM EST

A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on

Paul Wesley, inspiring the strangest crossover fanfic ever.

Drinkin a coffee no big deal

A post shared by Paul Wesley (@paulvedere) on

Kat Graham ALWAYS looked amazing. (The show’s longtime WB publicist ain’t too shabby either.)

With @chrisontv at the gala!!!

A post shared by Kat Graham (@katgraham) on

After all these years, Zach Roerig in glasses still works wonders.

Chillin out, ready to shoot these night scenes #TVD #fraturday #staytuned

A post shared by Zach Roerig (@zach_roerig) on

It still feels like we didn’t get enough time with Kayla Ewell’s Vicki. (And is that Santana from Glee?!)

View this post on Instagram

Call us Maybe…

A post shared by K A Y L A E W E L L (@kaylaewell) on

Candice King (then Accola) aboard the TV Guide Magazine yacht at #SDCC, right after I told her that Caroline was amazing.

Oh @CandiceAccola, you make me happy. #tvd

A post shared by Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) on

Since this was so long ago, we forgive the hats.

#throwback to season 1 of #TVD with Nina Dobrev and Executive Producer Kevin Williamson. RepostBy @kevwilliamson: “Season One. The night I forgot my hat and felt really insecure. @nina #tvdforever #tvdmemories”

A post shared by Matthew Davis (@ernestoriley) on

This thing FLEW off the shelves at Comic-Con International.

Right after our panel at #SDCC.

To be a fly on the wall…

Y’all Ready? 7-9-12. Table Read. Episode 401. #workhardplayhard

A post shared by Michael Trevino (@michael_trevino) on

Marcos Siega has gone on to work on The Following, Stalker and Time After Time with Kevin Williamson.

@msiega directing the pilot back when he had hair….😂#tvdforever #tvdmemories

A post shared by Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) on

Again, baby faces!

An official TBT! Pilot Episode on set with @katgraham and @ninadobrev #tvdforever

A post shared by Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) on

The holy trinity.

The trio-Stefan,Elena,Damon…

A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on

And scene…

Tears. Lots of tears. Thank you for everything!

A post shared by Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) on

The Vampire Diaries - Netflix

The Vampire Diaries where to stream

The Vampire Diaries

Ian Somerhalder

Julie Plec

Kat Graham

Kevin Williamson

Matthew Davis

Nina Dobrev

Paul Wesley

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'90 Day: The Last Resort' Key Art
1
‘90 Day: The Last Resort’: Meet the Couples Trying to Heal Old Wounds (PHOTOS)
Christine Romans says farewell to CNN
2
See CNN ‘Early Start’ Anchor Christine Romans Announce She’s Leaving After 24 Years
Lucas Partridge on 'Jeopardy!' Season 39
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Competitor Reveals Mom’s Game Pet Peeve in Hilarious Anecdote
Michelle Yeoh wedding
4
Surprise! Michelle Yeoh Finally Marries Fiance After 19 Year Engagement
TV Shows in Demand, Suits
5
Could ‘Suits’ Return for Season 10 After Show is Huge Hit on Netflix?