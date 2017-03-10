A Look Back at Classic Instagram Snaps from the Cast of ‘The Vampire Dairies’

They had joy, they had fun, they had eight seasons in the sun…which is ironic, given that most vampires wouldn’t last a hot minute there. But like all great things, The Vampire Diaries must fade out and so, in honor of the CW show that gave us every reason to believe in eternal love (and dopplegangers, curses, werewolves and witches), we have dug up some of our favorite pics of the original originals: the TVD crew we first met when Mystic Falls made its way into our hearts like damn stake.

Nina Dobrev looks like a baby!

#TVDTBT ❤️ I owe it all to these two…. @julieplec @kevwilliamson . This photo is from the pilot, 6 years ago. A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on May 14, 2015 at 4:21pm PDT

So does Matt Davis!

#polaroidseries @julieplec @ernestoriley A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Dec 9, 2014 at 3:11pm PST

Who ever imagined Ian Somerhalder would kill it as a director?

This is so cool-I’m really having the time of my life. Day 1 is in the can! Thank you all A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Jan 24, 2015 at 3:05pm PST

Although he was so good at killing it in other ways.

Me and this chair in the cold still of a Georgia night…Breaking necks in the woods 4 AM EST A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Mar 22, 2013 at 1:14am PDT

Paul Wesley, inspiring the strangest crossover fanfic ever.

Drinkin a coffee no big deal A post shared by Paul Wesley (@paulvedere) on Feb 6, 2014 at 12:03pm PST

Kat Graham ALWAYS looked amazing. (The show’s longtime WB publicist ain’t too shabby either.)

With @chrisontv at the gala!!! A post shared by Kat Graham (@katgraham) on May 23, 2012 at 9:21pm PDT

After all these years, Zach Roerig in glasses still works wonders.

Chillin out, ready to shoot these night scenes #TVD #fraturday #staytuned A post shared by Zach Roerig (@zach_roerig) on Jul 27, 2013 at 12:28am PDT

It still feels like we didn’t get enough time with Kayla Ewell’s Vicki. (And is that Santana from Glee?!)

Candice King (then Accola) aboard the TV Guide Magazine yacht at #SDCC, right after I told her that Caroline was amazing.

Oh @CandiceAccola, you make me happy. #tvd A post shared by Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) on Jul 20, 2013 at 4:05pm PDT

Since this was so long ago, we forgive the hats.

#throwback to season 1 of #TVD with Nina Dobrev and Executive Producer Kevin Williamson. RepostBy @kevwilliamson: “Season One. The night I forgot my hat and felt really insecure. @nina #tvdforever #tvdmemories” A post shared by Matthew Davis (@ernestoriley) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

This thing FLEW off the shelves at Comic-Con International.

Right after our panel at #SDCC.

Why Ian Somerhalder Feels Like “The Most Loved Human Being on the Planet” http://t.co/fqLsNG1qox via @VanityFair pic.twitter.com/wDiAGVSSDm — American Diaries (@AmericanDiaries) July 27, 2014

To be a fly on the wall…

Y’all Ready? 7-9-12. Table Read. Episode 401. #workhardplayhard A post shared by Michael Trevino (@michael_trevino) on Jul 9, 2012 at 12:55pm PDT

Marcos Siega has gone on to work on The Following, Stalker and Time After Time with Kevin Williamson.

@msiega directing the pilot back when he had hair….😂#tvdforever #tvdmemories A post shared by Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Again, baby faces!

An official TBT! Pilot Episode on set with @katgraham and @ninadobrev #tvdforever A post shared by Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:58am PST

The holy trinity.

The trio-Stefan,Elena,Damon… A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Jul 28, 2013 at 4:18pm PDT

And scene…