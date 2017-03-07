The CW Renews ‘Riverdale’ for Season 2

This calls for a milkshake at Pop’s Chok’lit Shoppe! Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, announced Tuesday that the network has renewed Riverdale for a second season.

The freshman drama has been lauded by critics, but hasn’t gotten the same love from fans and has aired to lackluster ratings. But The CW sees the merit in its dark and twisty drama that costar Lili Reinhart dubbed, “Sexy Archie,” and has asked the teen drama out for a second date. Hopefully, airings via streaming services will grow the series’ fan base, leading to a ratings home run.

The CW has already given early renewals to Arrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Jane the Virgin, Supergirl and Supernatural.

Riverdale, Thursdays at 9/8c, The CW