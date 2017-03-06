‘The Americans’ Season 5: ‘Philip and Elizabeth Are Very Much In Sync’

Soviet spies Elizabeth and Philip (Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, above) have yet another pressing mission when the Cold War drama returns.

The two are ordered to locate and dig up the body of the operative who died from exposure to last season’s potential bioweapon and secure something the KGB badly wants. Their new fake-identity ruse? Posing as a family with an adopted Vietnamese charge, a KGB spy himself, who befriends the son of a Russian defector.

“Philip and Elizabeth are very much in sync this year,” says executive producer Joel Fields. “Everything would be great if only the world weren’t conspiring to destroy them and their family 24/7.” And then there’s the children—Paige (Holly Taylor) is still dating the son of Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich), the FBI agent across the street, while Henry (Keidrich Sellati) will start to wonder what’s really going on in his house.

The Americans, Season Premiere, Tuesday, March 7, 10/9c, FX