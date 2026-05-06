What To Know Jonathan Knight will host a 13-episode revival of HGTV’s Crashers franchise.

The series will follow Knight as he surprises homeowners with a fast and free renovation of the space of their choosing.

The show marks Knight’s first HGTV project since the cancellation of Farmhouse Fixer last year.

Jonathan Knight is heading back to HGTV for an exciting new series.

The network announced on Wednesday, May 6, that Knight will host a revival of HGTV’s Crashers franchise. The series of shows — which included Room Crashers, Kitchen Crashers, Yard Crashers, and Bath Crashers — saw unsuspecting homeowners get a free, 72-hour renovation of a space of their choosing.

Knight’s 13-episode revival, titled Crashers, will follow a similar format. The show will follow the New Kids on the Block singer “as he ambushes folks anywhere from furniture boutiques to the hardware store or even the local paint shop to offer them a fast-paced reno with a catch,” per its official description.

“Before the work begins, the homeowners must agree to three rules: the renovation starts immediately; they have no say in the design; and they must vacate their home for the full three days,” the synopsis continues. “Throughout the season Jon will complete jaw dropping whirlwind transformations, from beautiful backyards to dazzling kitchens, with the help of his team of skilled designers.”

In a statement about the series, Knight said, “Everyone has that one space that really needs work. But they have no time, no money and no idea where to start — and that’s where I come in. I love a challenge and especially one that’s going to change someone’s life in 72 hours.”

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During the Monday, June 8, series premiere, Knight will surprise a California homeowner in a hardware store with a free kitchen upgrade for his family of five and ex-wife. “With the help of his team, Jon will swiftly demo the space down to the studs and dream up a new layout to better serve the large family’s needs,” reads the episode’s description. “In just three days, he’ll deliver a completely renovated kitchen with optimized storage, brand-new appliances, functional banquette seating and a custom beverage station.”

Crashers will mark Knight’s first HGTV project since Farmhouse Fixer was canceled after three seasons last year. The series was one of several home renovation shows axed by the network in 2025, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Knight previously revealed that he was working on a new HGTV show during a February episode of the Vegas Revealed podcast. In March, a fan shared behind-the-scenes footage of Knight filming the series via Instagram.

“So much fun being extras for Jonathan’s new HGTV show,” they captioned the post, which featured a selfie the fan took with Knight. “He is seriously the nicest guy, fun to see how behind the scenes work!”

The post also featured footage of Knight seemingly surprising a lucky customer in a home decor store with a surprise renovation. “Can I give you a kitchen?” he can be heard asking the customer, who replies, “Yes, absolutely!”

He added, “See, most people, they’re just like, ‘Who are you? Why are you following me around this store with cameras?'” The customer goes on to state that they “know” who Knight is, to which he responds, “That’s a good start. So, there’s trust here. There’s already trust here.”

Crashers, Series Premiere, Monday, June 8, 10/9c, HGTV, Streaming Next Day on HBO Max