‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants Lose $59,000 After Granny Scolds Her Granddaughter

Loosey goosey! A grandmother, with an unusual nickname, scolded her granddaughter after a buzzer flub on Wheel of Fortune. They went to the Bonus Round, but lost out on taking home $59,000.

Day four of Myrtle Beach Family Week continued with duos playing the game. Granddaughter and granddaughter Dee Dee McCarns and Fey Willis solved the first toss-up on May 7. Fey is called “Granny Goose” by her grandchildren.

They played against son and father duo Ethan and Bob Greenia, and cousins Nichelle O’Brien and Beth Richard. The cousins, who grew up five minutes apart from each other and now live four blocks away, solved the second toss-up.

With only four letters left to solve in the “Never Have I Ever” puzzle, O’Brien and Richard solved “Locked Myself Out of the House.” They obtained the wild card and put themselves in the lead with $7,700.

The granddaughter and grandmother duo obtained the Myrtle Beach vacation wedge, but went Bankrupt, so they had to give it up. The Greenias, in which Ethan just graduated from high school, then solved “Ordering a Matcha Latte” for $2,000.

McCarns and Willis won a trip to Antigua when they solved “The Sooner The Better.” This gave them $17,444.

The cousins solved two of three Triple Toss-ups while the Greenias solved the third one. McCarns and Willis solved the final puzzle — “Paint and Sip.” This gave them a total of $19,444. However, during the second toss-up, Granny Goose slammed her hand on the table and looked at her granddaughter because she didn’t buzz in on time. The granddaughter shrugged and whispered that she hit it. Earlier in the episode, Granny Goose playfully hit her granddaughter’s shoulder after she called a letter that was already called.

“Granny Goose is getting madddddd,” a Reddit user said.

“Did…Granny Goose slap her? I was focused on the board, but I heard the mic feedback and her hand moving,” another asked.

“Granny was decent at solving puzzles, despite the fact her granddaughter liked to call used letters,” a third added.

The Greenias ended with $4,000. O’Brien and Richard went home with $11,700. McCarns and Willis advanced to the Bonus Round, where they chose “Thing.”

They were given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” by Wheel of Fortune. The game show duo rounded out their puzzle with “D,G,H, and O.” The puzzle then looked like “_ _ _ _L_ _R _O_ _E.”

As the clock counted down, the pair guessed “Cellular Phone” and “Singular Phone.” The puzzle was “Familiar Voice.” $40,000 was in the envelope, which would have given them $59,444.