‘The Boys’: Chace Crawford Dives Into The Deep’s Dark Turn

What To Know The Deep, previously seen as a comic-relief and submissive member of The Seven, takes a dark turn in the final season of The Boys.

Chace Crawford discusses his character, the end of the series, and more.

While we all knew death would flood the final season of The Boys, it was still a shock to see The Deep (Chace Crawford) join the parade of people doing the killing. For most of the show’s run, Vought’s answer to Aquaman has been a relatively innocuous foot-soldier for Homelander (Antony Starr), readily sucking up and taking disrespectful hit after hit, all in the name of maintaining his place in The Seven. Along the way, his sexual harassment of Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and secret octopus lover Ambrosius have made waves, but he’s always been treated by his colleagues as a dim pretty boy incapable of true villainy.

Boy have the tides turned. In this week’s episode, the King of the Seven Seas saw red after his antagonistic podcast co-host Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell) admitted to framing him for a marine-life catastrophe involving a faulty oil pipeline Homelander forced The Deep to champion. What had began as a tit-for-tat battle after The Deep deployed some eels to fatally um, penetrate, the toilet-straddling director of a play that could have made Noir more famous than him ended with The Deep plunging a blade straight up into Noir’s bottom jaw, forever silencing the supe known for being silent.

With that turn of events, we have a sinking feeling that The Deep is now firmly on the short list of characters who may be faced with a similar fate before the series finale. For his part, Crawford, having killed it for five seasons without earning as much applause as he deserves — those effin’ arms alone deserve a People’s Choice Award! — is keeping mum about what is to come, but the Gossip Girl icon sure is thrilled to have been part of a show that has allowed him to go beneath the surface of a superhero who could have been just been comic relief in lesser gloved hands.