The fifth and final season of The Boys continues to entertain fans week-to-week on Prime Video, but the series finale is getting the big screen treatment as the streamer unveils the theatrical release of the episode.

Following in the footsteps of Netflix‘s theatrical release of the Stranger Things series finale, The Boys is closing out its final chapter with a bang. But when and where can you catch the finale on theater screens? We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the episode ahead of its arrival, whether you’re tuning in from the comfort of home or heading to your closest cinema.

When will The Boys series finale drop?

Fans who wish to see The Boys finale on the big screen will be able to do so beginning at 9:30pm local time on Tuesday, May 19. Meanwhile, fans streaming on Prime Video at home will be able to tune into the episode beginning at 12am PT/3am ET.

Where can you see The Boys series finale in theaters?

The Boys finale is going to screen in various 4DX auditoriums nationwide for the one-night-only theatrical event, in the United States and Canada. Depending on where you are watching, screenings are beginning at 9:30pm local time at each location. To find a theater that’s participating in the event, click here for tickets.

How long is The Boys series finale?

The Boys series finale is 63 minutes long, keeping on par with the show’s usual one-hour episode format.

What will happen in The Boys series finale?

Fans will have to tune in to see how Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) epic feud concludes, but with each passing episode, the stakes continue to be raised, meaning fans are in for one heck of a conclusion.

Stay tuned for more on The Boys final season, and let us know if you plan to see the series finale on the big screen in the comments section below.

The Boys, Series finale, Wednesday, May 20, Prime Video (Tuesday, May 19, Theaters)