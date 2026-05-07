‘TOWIE’ Star Jake Hall Found Dead in Spanish Villa After ‘Tragic Accident’

What To Know Jake Hall, former star of The Only Way Is Essex, was found dead at age 35 in a Majorca villa.

He reportedly suffered fatal head wounds in a suspected tragic accident involving a glass door.

Police questioned six people who were staying at the property, but no arrests have been made.

Jake Hall, who starred in the hit British reality series The Only Way Is Essex, has been found dead at a Spanish villa. He was 35.

According to The Sun, police found the reality star in a Majorca villa, in a pool of blood with fatal head wounds. Officers confirmed that inquiries have focused on the theory of a tragic accident in which Hall smashed his head through a glass door.

“Witnesses told investigators he had been out partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting,” a source told the outlet.

Neighbors reported hearing “loud noises” that made the walls vibrate just hours before police arrived at the villa. Speaking to local paper Ultima Hora, one neighbor said Hall “hadn’t been causing problems” and appeared “relatively normal.” However, he mentioned being scared by how one of the group members looked.

“I began to hear a very loud noise, as if they were drilling something. They stopped after about five minutes, and then I fell asleep,” the neighbor stated.

Police are said to have questioned four men and two women staying at the property. No arrests were believed to have been made. An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Palma, the Majorcan capital.

Hall appeared in seasons 14 to 17 of TOWIE from 2015 to 2016. He shared an 8-year-old daughter, River Bella Hall, with his ex-girlfriend and Ladies of London star Misse Beqiri. Hours before his tragic passing, Hall shared an Instagram video dancing with his daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake. (@jakehall)

“Life is bollocks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things,” he wrote. “Looking through things – I’m just making art – in many forms.”

Tributes have already started to pour in, including a statement from TOWIE, which read, “Jake was a part of the TOWIE family for a number of years and we send our very deepest sympathies to his family and friends following today’s very sad news.”