Season 2 of Deli Boys is finally on the way, but what’s in store for Dar brothers Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh)? The newly-released trailer is offering a closer look at their criminal pursuits, Lucky (Poorna Jagannathan), as they try to expand DarCo.

Along with the trailer, Hulu has unveiled several other Season 2 details, including when the series will officially return to the streamer, guest cast, plot, and much more. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come with Deli Boys as Season 2 approaches, and stay tuned for more details in the weeks ahead.

When will Deli Boys Season 2 premiere?

Deli Boys Season 2 will officially premiere on Thursday, May 28, with all six episodes dropping at once on Hulu.

Does Deli Boys Season 2 have a trailer?

Yes, Deli Boys Season 2 finally has a trailer, offering fans a peek at what’s to come. Check out the revealing video below, which teases more trouble for the Dar brothers, Lucky, and more.

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Who stars in Deli Boys Season 2?

Deli Boys Season 2 stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Fred Armisen, Brian George, Amita Rao, Kumail Nanjiani, Andrew Rannells, Lilly Singh, Robin Thede, and Tan France, alongside additional cast members.

What is Deli Boys Season 2 about?

Season 2 of Deli Boys proves that inheriting a criminal empire was the easy part for the Dar brothers, as more money equates to more problems. Drowning in dirty cash, the Dars seek to launder their stash with Max Sugar (Armisen), a casino king, money launderer, and Lucky’s new crush. Meanwhile, Raj plots revenge on Ahmad (George), and Mir tries expanding the family business without blowing it up. All the while, they’ll contend with Philly D.A., Andrew Chadwater (Rannells), who hopes making a major bust will help him become mayor.

Who makes Deli Boys Season 2?

Deli Boys is created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver. Meanwhile, Michelle Nader serves as the showrunner and executive produces the show with Saeed, Konner, and Silver. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television.

Deli Boys, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, May 28, Hulu