HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Addresses ‘Bizarre’ Photo of Her & Dave Marrs

What To Know Jenny Marrs addressed an AI-generated photo and fake news story falsely claiming she and her husband, Dave, attended the 2026 Met Gala.

She criticized the spread of AI-generated misinformation on social media, calling it “bizarre” and “scary.”

The HGTV star previously urged fans to be cautious about what they believe online.

Jenny Marrs is calling out a fake news story about her and her husband, Dave Marrs, that has circulated online.

The story, claiming the Fixer to Fabulous stars were at the 2026 Met Gala, stemmed from a fake photo of the couple generated by AI. Jenny shared a screenshot of a Facebook post featuring the photo via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 5.

“Yall. I most assuredly wasn’t at the Met gala and most assuredly wasn’t wearing this bizarre dress,” Jenny wrote alongside the snap, which showed Dave saving her from a near-fall on the fashion event’s red carpet. The photo also featured the couple sporting fashionable attire, with Dave donning a tan, patchwork suit and Jenny wearing a pleated, metallic dress.

“AI has gotten out of control. Facebook needs to just go away,” she continued. “These things are comical except they’re also extremely bizarre and kind of scary.”

Instead of attending the annual fundraiser at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Jenny was dealing with a scary situation on her family’s farm. “We had a big storm roll through overnight and woke up to Walter and Hazel in the yard, grazing outside the kitchen windows. We quickly accessed the situation and realized one of the stable doors was wide open!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “I’m not sure what happened but I must have not latched it properly and maybe they pushed on it during the storm?”

While Jenny was worried something had happened to their sheep, she was relieved to find all of them “lying contentedly in the back pasture.” She wrote, “The relief I felt was palpable as I thanked God for protecting our animals. I’ve shared before about how incredible our Great Pyrenees instincts are but I’ll never get over the way God created these gentle giants to guard and protect with such fierce loyalty.”

Jenny added, “In years past, [our dog] Belle would have bolted out of the open gate to ensure the surrounding countryside (and now, neighborhoods and busy highways) were safe. This time, she stayed put and I truly believe it’s because she would never have left her adopted lamb babies. She knows Walter and Hazel depend on her for protection and, each night, they snuggle in close by her side to sleep. She would never have left them. Creation is truly, truly amazing.”

Jenny is no stranger to calling out fake news about herself and Dave online. Earlier this year, the HGTV star warned fans not to believe everything they see on social media. “Hi friends! Quick reminder that anything posted on Facebook NOT on my official page is most likely completely and totally made up,” she wrote in a January 7 Instagram Story message. “I post on my page here on IG and typically share to my FB page. There are lots of fake pages pretending to be me or ‘news outlets’ or pages pretending to be HGTV. They are not us. HGTV would never post anything personal about us either!”

At the time, Jenny shared a handful of AI-generated photos of herself and Dave, including ones of Dave in a hospital bed and the two of them crying over a deceased loved one.

“Rule of thumb: if I didn’t share it, assume it’s a lie and if it’s a really horrible photo (usually of me crying), assume it’s AI,” she noted. “I’ve never posted a crying photo. And never would (for clicks). But that’s what these sites do!”