HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Calls Out ‘Fake News’ Reports About Her & Husband Dave

What To Know HGTV’s Jenny Marrs debunked false articles about herself and her husband, Dave Marrs.

The Fixer to Fabulous star clarified that updates about her family will come directly from her official social media pages.

The Marrs family are currently enjoying time in Switzerland after spending the holidays in Italy.

Jenny Marrs is speaking out after discovering false news articles about herself and her husband, Dave Marrs, online.

“Hi friends! Quick reminder that anything posted on Facebook NOT on my official page is most likely completely and totally made up,” the Fixer to Fabulous star wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 7. “I post on my page here on IG and typically share to my FB page. There are lots of fake pages pretending to be me or ‘news outlets’ or pages pretending to be HGTV. They are not us. HGTV would never post anything personal about us either!”

In a follow-up Instagram Story post, Jenny shared a screenshot of her verified Facebook page, as well as some examples of false stories she’s spotted online. “These are fake news pages and AI GENERATED photos! This is not a real photo of Dave,” she wrote, referring to one of the fake photos showing Dave in a hospital bed.

She shared another AI-generated photo of herself and Dave appearing to cry over an image of a deceased loved one. “THIS IS AN AI PHOTO,” she stated. “And no, Dave has not been hospitalized. I have had several friends check in after seeing [these] weird articles. He’s sitting next to me drinking coffee in front of the fire right now.”

Jenny ended her social media rant by telling her followers, “Rule of thumb: if I didn’t share it, assume it’s a lie and if it’s a really horrible photo (usually of me crying), assume it’s AI. I’ve never posted a crying photo. And never would (for clicks). But that’s what these sites do!”

On Wednesday, Jenny also shared behind-the-scenes photos from the latest episode of Fixer to Fabulous — which aired on Tuesday, January 6 — as well as fun photos and videos of her family sledding on the snowy mountains of Switzerland.

Jenny, Dave, and their five children — Nathan and Ben, 15, Sylvie, 13, Charlotte, 11, and Luke, 6 — are currently enjoying quality time in Switzerland after spending the holidays in Italy. Jenny reflected on the multiple losses the family experienced in 2025 while sharing photos from their Italy trip via Instagram on Saturday, January 3.

“After a year of immense loss and grief for our family, we have chosen to be more intentional than ever with our most precious resource: time,” she started the lengthy caption. “We knew that going to the place that brings us immense joy, surrounded by dear friends who feel like extensions of our family, with the everyday pressures of life stripped away, was the perfect way to close out 2025 and fully embrace the new year.”

Jenny noted that the family “exhaled deeply together,” “laughed heartily,” “dispensed ‘auguri!’ freely and hugged old friends on the street,” during the trip. “We nourished our bodies with real food, savoring the meals and the deep conversations. We soaked in the immense beauty of the landscape, snapping photos as cascading rays of sunlight painted the valley with a golden warmth,” she added.

Jenny concluded the New Year’s post by stating she was leaving Italy “with a heart that feels a little more stitched together and, yet, a piece of it was left behind.”

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV