What To Know The Lake Havasu City Police Department has submitted late Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets’ cellphone for forensic analysis.

Sheets’ death was ruled a suicide but police are investigating whether cyberbullying contributed to his passing.

Fellow Storage Wars cast members claim Sheets was targeted online for years and was ‘terrified for his life.’

The cellphone of late Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets has been submitted to the police after claims that the reality star had been the victim of cyberbullying before his death.

According to TMZ, the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit has submitted the phone for forensic analysis. This analysis will help determine whether online harassment played a part in Sheets’ death, which had been ruled a suicide.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the Lake Havasu City Police Department said it had “received confirmation from the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office that the manner of death in the investigation involving Darrell Sheets has been ruled a suicide, pending the completion of toxicology results. Our agency continues to actively investigate allegations of cyberbullying associated with this case.”

“The Criminal Investigations Unit has submitted Darrell Sheets’ cellular phone for forensic analysis and is currently awaiting the results. This investigative step is essential to advancing the case,” the statement continued.

Darrell (67) was found dead on Wednesday, April 22, at his residence in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. In a statement, the Lake Havasu City Police Department said officers responded to reports of a deceased individual around 2 a.m. local time and found “a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”

Fellow Storage Wars star René Nezhoda claimed that Darrell was the victim of cyberbullying and urged police to look into the accusations.

“You never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through,” Nezhoda wrote on Instagram. “And I also highly encourage law enforcement — Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that has been cyberbullying and torturing him, and I really hope they look into that guy, and that’s just not a pass. Because it’s just not right.”

Laura Dotson, who appeared on Storage Wars as an auctioneer, also backed up the cyberbullying claims. “His family told us that this has been happening for three years,” she told Us Weekly. “[It happens to] even strong men that you think aren’t gonna get their feelings hurt. Cyberbullying is a real thing. This made him feel less than, and it really obviously bothered him.”

She added, “He was terrified for his life [and] for the people around him. He didn’t know why he was being targeted.”