The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins has been renewed for Season 2 at NBC following its freshman run on the network. The comedy starring Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe debuted earlier this year and has continued to find an audience as the number one comedy of the 2025-2026 season in the 18-49 demo.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the next chapter, including who is set to feature in the next chapter, when it could premiere, and much more. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2.

Has The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins been renewed for Season 2?

Yes, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins has been renewed for Season 2 at NBC. The renewal comes amidst the show’s success, pulling in 14 million viewers with its premiere episode, which aired on January 18. Since then, the show has remained the number one comedy telecast of the season across all broadcast networks.

When will The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins originally premiered as part of NBC’s midseason lineup, but it’s possible the show could return for the fall schedule later this year. Only time will tell as a premiere date has yet to be revealed. Stay tuned for further details.

Who will star in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2?

The cast of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 includes Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. We’d anticipate their returns for Season 2, but stay tuned for any official announcements.

What is The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2 about?

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins follows the disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan), who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe). Season 1 followed their exploits as Reggie tried to win back the admiration of his fans, the respect of his family, and confront ghosts from his past.

Who makes The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2?

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is helmed by co-showrunners and writers Robert Carlock and Sam Means, who executive produce the show with Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Guria, and David Miner.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, NBC