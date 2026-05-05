What To Know Daredevil: Born Again star Wilson Bethel breaks down Bullseye’s Season 2 ending and confirms whether he’ll be back for Season 3 or not.

Plus, the star talks about Bullseye’s latest gig with Mr. Charles and what it means for the character moving forward.

Daredevil: Born Again‘s finale has arrived, and it packed quite a punch as Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) publicly exposed his vigilante identity as Daredevil in order to bring Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) to justice for his corrupt actions as mayor. Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Episode 8 ahead!

But beyond Matt unveiling his masked alter ego, the installment also set the stage for a major return as Luke Cage (Mike Colter) was reunited with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and their daughter, after he was released from responsibilities to CIA Operative Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard). It seems that his spot was taken by Benjamin Pointdexter, a.k.a. Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), who was seen departing New York on a plane alongside Mr. Charles.

But will his newfound mission with Mr. Charles take Bullseye off the table for Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently filming? “I can confirm that I’m in Season 3,” Bethel teases to TV Insider, “So, that’s great. I would obviously love to be used in some additional Marvel projects down the road, or my own Marvel project; that’s a dream. I have my fingers crossed for that, and the fan response to the character, hopefully, will warrant that.”

When it comes to Bullseye’s latest adventure, Bethel adds, “It’s a really exciting point of departure for the next stage of things because where he ends up is essentially with a clean slate, he doesn’t owe anything to anyone, and he is a phenomenally talented killer who is now working for the CIA or some kind of Black Ops situation, which frees him up in all kinds of ways.”

In a lot of ways, Bullseye is even freer than the two sides of the show’s main coin, as Matt Murdock found himself closing out the season behind bars, charged for his “crimes” as Daredevil. Meanwhile, Fisk found himself exiled to the island beloved by his late wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer).

“In some ways, it feels like it potentially is setting him up to be a version of Bullseye that I think a lot of people will recognize from the comics, who’s just a guy who is a killer for hire, who is not encumbered by the Fisks or anyone else really,” Bethel continues. “He’s his own master, and he’s working for the CIA, but at the end of the day, a contract killer is a contract killer, and I don’t know how beholden he is to anyone.”

Will he stick close to Mr. Charles, or will something bring him back to New York, where he can cross paths with Matt Murdock once more? Only time will tell, but rest assured, fans haven’t seen the last of Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Disney+