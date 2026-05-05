‘Survivor 50’: Billie Eilish Speaks Out About Boomerang Idol

Billie Eilish is talking about her Survivor 50 Boomerang Idol. The Grammy-winning singer discussed the hidden immunity idol in the latest episode of Amy Poehler‘s Good Hang podcast on Tuesday, May 5.

The Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol was introduced early on in Survivor 50. Its rules state that the player who found it must send it to another player, and the idol only comes back to them if the recipient is eliminated with said idol in their pocket, hence the boomerang title. Genevieve Mushaluk from Survivor 47 found two of these idols and sent them to Ozzy Lusth and Rizo Velovic. Christian Hubicki found the third and sent it to Aubry Bracco. As of the time of publication, Aubry is the only contestant who has played her idol.

Poehler asked Eilish to explain the idol on Good Hang. The singer rolled her eyes a bit before saying, “It’s a Billie Eilish idol, so basically I wrote a letter to the contestants being like, ‘Here’s your secret idol.'”

Poehler asked what she loved about the reality competition show so much.

“I love imagining that I could one day do it, but I’m so bad with like… the math part of the problems are the things that I couldn’t do. I feel that I could do the physical stuff. I mean, I say that, which who knows ’cause it’s so hard seeming.”

Eilish is one of four celebrity “cameos” on Survivor 50. Host Jeff Probst said that the celebrities are all Survivor super-fans who expressed interest in being part of the milestone season, the theme of which is “In the Hands of the Fans.” The celebrities pitched the ideas for their cameos.

Eilish’s idol and letter was introduced early, but she hasn’t appeared on the show herself. Country singer Zac Brown appeared as a guest star in a reward challenge. Jimmy Fallon, like Eilish, introduced his One in the Urn twist via letter (the twist got Christian eliminated, resulting in him appearing on The Tonight Show for an apology from Fallon).

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson appeared in Episode 10 during the auction and tribal council. He concocted the MrBeast Super Beware Advantage, which featured a coin toss with Rick Devens. When he won the coin toss, he won himself immunity from that tribal council, a hidden immunity idol, and a $2 million grand prize for the Sole Survivor in the finale.

Survivor 50, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS

For more inside scoop on Survivor 50 from the set, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Survivor at 50 Special Collector’s Issue, available at Survivor.TVGM2026.com and on newsstands now.