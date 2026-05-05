‘The Bear’: What Is the Special Episode? How to Watch ‘Gary’

The Bear‘s fifth season may have yet to arrive, but FX is tiding fans over with an extra special episode drop!

Yes, you can tune into a special episode of The Bear now ahead of Season 5’s premiere date, which has yet to be announced. Revealed by star Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the installment focuses on Mikey (Jon Bernthal) and Richie (Moss-Bachrach).

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the special episode of The Bear, including where to watch, how to watch, and more defining details.

What is The Bear special episode about?

The Bear‘s special episode, “Gary,” is a one-off adventure with best friends Mikey Berzatto and Richie Jerimovich. Based on Moss-Bachrach’s tease, the episode also alludes to the location where it was filmed, Gary, Indiana.

“COUSINS! PRIMOS! CUGINI!!! Get ready for GARY!!!! We are so excited to finally share this little adventure with Richie and Mikey,” Moss-Bachrach wrote on Instagram. “Written by me and @jonnybernthal . Directed by the one Christopher Storer. Making this was a dream come true. Thanks to the beautiful people of Gary, Indiana, and, as always, Chicago, Illinois. Search ‘Gary’ in HULU to watch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebon Moss-Bachrach (@ebonmossbachrach)

Who stars in The Bear special episode?

Along with Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, the episode “Gary,” stars Gillian Jacobs, Marin Ireland, and more.

When can you watch the special episode of The Bear?

The Bear‘s special episode, “Gary,” is officially streaming now on Hulu. As Moss-Bachrach says, search “Gary” to find the installment.

Is The Bear‘s special episode part of Season 5?

No, The Bear‘s special episode, “Gary,” is its own standalone story. It’s not under The Bear show banner on Hulu.

When does The Bear Season 5 premiere?

The Bear‘s Season 5 premiere hasn’t been announced yet, but stay tuned for details in the weeks ahead.

FX’s The Bear, Special Episode, “Gary,” Streaming now, Hulu