HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa Shares Fun Throwback Pics for Mom’s Birthday

What To Know Tarek El Moussa celebrated his mother Dominique’s birthday by sharing nostalgic throwback photos via social media.

Tarek’s birthday tribute also featured recent snaps of his mother with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and their son, Tristan.

Both Heather and Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Haack, sent their own birthday well-wishes to Dominique.

Tarek El Moussa took a trip down memory lane to celebrate his mom’s special day.

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Sunday, May 3, to wish his mother, Dominique El Moussa, a Happy Birthday. “We don’t call her Cou Cou for nothing! Happy birthday to the best mom ever!” he wrote. “I have so many childhood memories of my mom dragging me all across Europe in broken down buses, staying in hot hotel rooms during Italian heat waves, and as she would say ‘to boot’ no air conditioning. I’ll tell you what… I wouldn’t change it for the world!”

Tarek continued, “We’ve always had so much fun and we’ve seen so many things and now it’s so much fun to watch her with the babies! Happy birthday mom I love you!!! @dominiqueelmoussa.”

Tarek’s Instagram post included old and new photos of himself and his mom. The upload’s first slide featured a throwback snap of himself and Dominique smiling for the camera. Other old snaps included a pic of Tarek as a high school football player with his mom, and another of them posing against a picturesque backdrop.

The post also featured several recent family photos of Dominique with Tarek’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and the couple’s son, Tristan. (Tarek shares his eldest two children, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex-wife, Christina Haack.)

“We love you cou cou,” Heather commented underneath the post, while Haack wrote, “Happy Birthday to one of the best!!” Dominique, for her part, posted, “Hahaha! Yes trips to Europe were so fun! The right way to travel. Love you son!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa)

Fans sent their own birthday wishes to Tarek’s mom in the post’s comments. “Happy birthday cool lady, love your pop ups on flip or flop.” Another pointed out, “Those pics of Tarek could be Brayden!! Strong genes.”

Someone else shared, “Hbd beautiful @dominiqueelmoussa. I hope you’ve had the most amazing day, being spoilt.” A different person stated, “Happy Birthday to the best mama ever. Love these!” A separate user commented, “Happy birthday mama el moussa!!!”

Heather also celebrated Dominque’s birthday in a series of Instagram Story posts on Sunday. “Happy Birthday to my mother-in-law Dominique,” she wrote. “You are such a special woman and our family is so lucky to have you.”

Heather continued, “Thank you for raising such an amazing son, and for always showing up with so much love. So grateful you’re in our lives. We love you so much! Happy Birthday!!”

In addition to posting throwback photos of his mom, Tarek recently revisited his and Heather’s relationship journey via Instagram. “I laid on my boat horn to grab her attention & keep the other guy from hitting on her,” he captioned an April 27 montage of photos from their romance. “First date & knew I met the love of my life. Less than a week after, we moved in together and never looked back.”

Tarek recalled other major relationship moments, including when Heather met Taylor and Brayden for the first time, their 2020 engagement and 2021 wedding, when they welcomed Tristan in 2023, and starring together on HGTV’s The Flipping El Moussas and The Flip Off.